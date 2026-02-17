Route 66 Centennial Celebration Set for May 30 in Oklahoma City

"Whether travelers are exploring small towns or spending the weekend in Oklahoma City, Route 66 continues to drive tourism and support local communities - making the May 30 celebration an ideal time to visit Oklahoma," said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. Post this

The evening concert will feature artists with deep Oklahoma roots and ties to the state's music scene, including OK3, Bailey Rae, Ricochet and Kaitlin Butts, followed by the Neon Nights choreographed drone light show lighting up the downtown skyline.

Oklahoma is home to more miles of historic Route 66 than any other state, with Oklahoma City serving as a cultural and economic hub—connecting travelers to surrounding communities, attractions and experiences across central Oklahoma.

In addition to the Oklahoma City celebration, Route 66 Centennial events will take place across the state throughout the year, encouraging travelers to explore Oklahoma's small towns, landmarks and local businesses tied to the historic highway.

"Route 66 is one of Oklahoma's most recognizable global brands, and the Centennial gives us a unique opportunity to welcome visitors from across the country," said Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. "Whether travelers are exploring small towns or spending the weekend in Oklahoma City, Route 66 continues to drive tourism and support local communities - making the May 30 celebration an ideal time to visit Oklahoma. A century ago, Route 66 helped knit together a young, restless nation. A century later, it might help remind us that we're still one."

More information about Kickin' It On Route 66: OKC Centennial Celebration, including travel tips and event updates, is available at kickiniton66.com.

About the Route 66 Centennial

The centennial celebrates the important history of Route 66 in Oklahoma through commemorative, educational and community events across the state, including programs and exhibits about the history of how local communities grew and changed with construction of the highway; the development of a modern transportation system; the cultural impact of Route 66 both within the United States and internationally; the portrayal of Route 66 in music, artwork and folklore; and how we maintain the mystique and appeal of Route 66 for future generations.

