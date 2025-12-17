Route4Me Earns FirstNet Verified™ Designation to Support Public Safety First Responders

"Our inclusion in the FirstNet App Catalog underscores that the Route4Me platform meets the highest standards of reliability, security, and performance, helping to ensure essential services reach the communities that rely on them, no matter the conditions." Dan Khasis, CEO and Founder at Route4Me Post this

The Route4Me last mile transportation platform enables first responders and other essential services to coordinate the movement and activities of all their field teams using a patented, enterprise-grade routing engine combined with powerful workflow automation, business analytics and end-to-end tech stack integration. The Route4Me mobile app keeps teams in sync and ready to respond to any situation immediately and effectively by providing field staff with detailed routes, voice-guided navigation, real-time communication, workflow instructions, checklists, and more.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T – America's public safety communications platform – features the first-ever App Catalog geared to first responders with apps that are relevant to public safety's mission. This gives FirstNet subscribers a dedicated location to find meaningful new solutions that have been specifically reviewed for use with FirstNet services. Before any mobile solution can be added to the FirstNet App Catalog, it must pass stringent third-party tests for security, relevancy, data privacy and more.

"For more than 15 years Route4Me has supported agencies and organizations delivering critical public services, and we are proud to extend that commitment through FirstNet," said Dan Khasis, CEO and Founder at Route4Me. "Our inclusion in the FirstNet App Catalog underscores that the Route4Me platform meets the highest standards of reliability, security, and performance, helping to ensure essential services reach the communities that rely on them, no matter the conditions."

Route4Me supports both urgent and routine mission-critical last mile logistics. Common use cases for Route4Me in public services include:

Public Safety: Perform code enforcement, inspections, document serving and other public safety activities where and when required.

Social Services: Support vulnerable populations with essential services like meal delivery and welfare checks, even in challenging conditions.

Healthcare: Ensure timely delivery of medication, paratransit and non-emergency healthcare services, all with HIPAA compliance.

Utilities & Infrastructure: Efficiently route crews for repairs, maintenance and meter checks.

Waste & Recycling: Keep waste collection, street sweeping and other sanitation services running smoothly.

Achieving a FirstNet Verified™ designation means Route4Me is a vetted and trusted solution for public safety, meeting FirstNet app requirements. Additionally, FirstNet subscribers will benefit from FirstNet reliability while using Route4Me.

FirstNet is bringing public safety communications into the 21st century with new, innovative capabilities to strengthen first responders' response. And it's helping them connect to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"We only add applications to the FirstNet App Catalog that are high quality and relevant to public safety. And we're pleased that Route4Me is now Verified and available to FirstNet subscribers," said Matt Walsh, AVP, FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "Route4Me will bring public safety additional capabilities to help ensure that essential public services are delivered efficiently, effectively, and dependably, where and when they are needed."

About Route4Me

Route4Me helps businesses and public service providers conquer last mile complexity in order to scale efficiently and deliver service their customers can trust. With more than 3 billion miles optimized over 750M destinations and 30 million routes, Route4Me's patented, proven route optimization technology sets the industry standard for speed, simplicity and scalability. We believe taming last mile chaos is good for business and good for the planet, because we all win with superior customer service and Carbon-neutral last mile® optimization.

The Route4Me® last mile transportation platform streamlines and integrates mission-critical workflows to improve routing, dispatch, tracking, driver efficiency, business operations and customer experience. Route4Me analytics enable continuous improvement with strategic, operational and real-time insights, while platform integrations extend the impact of last mile optimization across the entire business. More than 40,000 customers have relied on Route4Me to increase productivity, reduce costs, and ensure customer satisfaction.

