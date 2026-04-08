Rove Opens Second Full-Service EV Charging Center in Southern California

"Based on community feedback we've received, we continue to build the charging experience that EV drivers want." Post this

"With our Costa Mesa opening, we continue to prove that public charging can be reliable, welcoming, and convenient," said Bill Reid, Chairman and CEO of Rove. "By combining high-speed charging, exceptional service and amenities with the most inclusive and compatible charger offerings, we're creating destinations drivers can count on."

"The City of Costa Mesa is committed to environmental stewardship, community wellbeing and economic prosperity. Indeed, one of our six City Council goals is to advance environmental sustainability and climate resiliency," said John Stephens, Mayor of the City of Costa Mesa. "Because of that, we are so happy that Rove chose Costa Mesa as the spot for its second full-service charging center."

A New Standard for the Public Charging Experience

Like its Santa Ana predecessor, Rove's Costa Mesa center blends speed, simplicity, and hospitality in one destination. The 5,384-square-foot micro-market, ReCharge by Gelson's, will feature an expanded offering including fresh produce and hot food service items such as breakfast burritos and sandwiches, chicken wings and tenders, pizza, hot dogs, soups, and other small bites. This ReCharge will also offer a selection of thoughtfully curated everyday essentials including bread, beverages, snacks, and pasta for a well-rounded experience.

"Partnering with Rove on a second location is an exciting next step in our commitment to convenience and accessibility," said Ryan Adams, President & CEO of Gelson's. "We're proud to bring our trusted offerings to even more EV drivers across Southern California and serve our valued customers in greater Orange County."

Additionally, Rove's lounge provides free Wi-Fi, a comfortable space to work or relax, and clean restrooms as an added convenience. With daytime charging support staff and nighttime security, Rove customers have the support they need to charge comfortably in the well-lit charging area.

The Costa Mesa center opened just over one year after Rove's Santa Ana full-service charging center opened to the public. The Santa Ana location hosts more than 600 customers per day on average.

"Since the opening of Santa Ana, we've had the chance to charge hundreds of thousands of EVs in Southern California and to develop a genuine community with those drivers," said Reid. "Based on community feedback we've received, we continue to build the charging experience that EV drivers want."

What's Next for Rove

With two locations now operational in Southern California and five other developments in progress—Corona, Long Beach, Torrance, Oceanside and Palm Desert—Rove continues its plan to serve EV drivers from Orange County to San Diego County by 2027.

About Rove

Named Charging Station Solution of the Year and a 2025 Best EV Hub in the World finalist, Rove is a full-service charging center developer and operator in Southern California on a mission to offer the best EV charging experience. Using a customer-centric approach, Rove is building EV centers that transform EV charging and encourage EV ownership. Rove opened its first center in Santa Ana in October 2024 and plans to open more across the region in the coming years. For more information, please visit www.RoveCharging.com.

Media Contact

Alexandra Kreager, Brand Ally on behalf of Rove Charging, 1 8187305174, [email protected]

SOURCE Rove Charging