Rove Receives 2025 AutoTech Breakthrough Award For "Charging Station Solution of the Year"

Rove's first charging center in Santa Ana, California is a blueprint for eliminating the fundamental pain points that have plagued EV charging infrastructure. With 40 ultra-fast chargers, an EV driver can be in and out of a Rove in 20 minutes or less. Rove Santa Ana also features comprehensive amenities that EV owners have long desired, including:

A lounge space with free Wi-Fi

Clean restrooms

A Gelson's ReCharge Market

A well-lit shade canopy

Nighttime security guard

Tap-to-pay for charging without a mandatory app or subscription

Free vacuums and windshield squeegees

Plenty of trash cans

Rove is also committed to making the public EV charging experience more approachable. During peak hours, friendly and knowledgeable staff are available to assist EV drivers in real-time, monitor equipment, and maintain clean facilities. Rove also hosts regular EV events to educate and engage the local EV community.

Rove's next center will open in Costa Mesa later this year or early 2026. Other upcoming locations include Torrance, Corona and Long Beach.

The AutoTech sector is rapidly redefining the way people and goods move – transforming one of the world's largest and most vital industries. From autonomous driving technologies and advanced driver-assistance systems to connected vehicle platforms, electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions, AutoTech is delivering greater safety, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Autonomous Driving, Artificial Intelligence, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive Cybersecurity, Telematics, Sensor Technology, Fleet Management, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Rove is reimagining the EV charging experience with 24/7 full-service charging centers. The EV charging industry has struggled to execute consistent reliability and availability for every type of EV battery in one convenient place. Additional barriers to entry include customer pain points like range anxiety, amenities and staff - or lack thereof - at charging stations, ease of use, safety, reliability, and wait times," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, AutoTech Breakthrough. "While the automotive industry races toward electrification, Rove has eliminated these fundamental pain points in EV charging infrastructure, creating a comprehensive solution that transforms how drivers experience EV ownership. We're proud to award Rove with 'Charging Station Solution of the Year!'"

About Rove

Named Charging Station Solution of the Year and a 2025 Best EV Hub in the World finalist, Rove is a full-service charging station developer and operator in Southern California on a mission to offer the best EV charging experience. Using a customer-centric approach, Rove is building EV centers that transform EV charging and encourage EV ownership. Each location will host 40 direct-current fast chargers (DCFC), an onsite market, a 24/7 lounge, restrooms, and charging support staff. Rove opened its first center in Santa Ana in October 2024 and plans to open more across the region in the coming years. For more information, please visit www.RoveCharging.com.

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

