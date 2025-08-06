Rove Winery Expands Its Reach to Metro Detroit Through Michigan By The Bottle Partnership

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rove Winery at the Gallagher Estate, known for its sweeping hilltop views, adventurous spirit, and estate-grown wines, is proud to announce its debut in Metro Detroit through a new partnership with Michigan By The Bottle (MBTB). Starting this month, Rove's celebrated wines are now featured at MBTB's tasting rooms in Royal Oak, Auburn Hills, and Shelby Township, offering Detroit-area wine lovers a chance to connect with the character and terroir of Leelanau County without leaving town.

From Peak to Pour: A Winery Rooted in Adventure

Founded by Creighton and McKenzie Gallagher in 2016, Rove Winery sits at the highest point in Leelanau County—1,165 feet above sea level—where sweeping vistas and Lake Michigan's glacial influence shape every vintage. The Gallaghers, fifth-generation farmers with deep ties to the land, created Rove Winery with the belief that great wine starts with great farming. Their approach emphasizes sustainability, family values, and an active Northern Michigan lifestyle.

The result is a portfolio of wines that reflect both place and purpose—ranging from crisp, mineral-driven whites to bold, expressive reds. Their estate-grown Riesling, Unoaked Chardonnay, and Sauvignon Blanc have earned accolades for balance, elegance, and drinkability, while their dry reds reflect a passion for crafting age-worthy, cool-climate expressions.

A Metro Detroit Welcome via Michigan By The Bottle

Michigan By The Bottle's collaborative tasting room concept connects boutique wineries from across the state with consumers in Southeast Michigan, offering a curated wine experience that emphasizes education, storytelling, and accessibility. By joining MBTB, Rove Winery gains a full-time, year-round presence in a region they've long wanted to serve more directly.

"For years, we've had guests tell us they wish they could enjoy Rove wines closer to home," said McKenzie Gallagher, co-owner of Rove Winery. "Now, through Michigan By The Bottle, we're able to connect with people every day in Metro Detroit — not just when they're on vacation up north."

At MBTB, staff are trained to represent each partner winery as if it were their own, guiding guests through thoughtfully curated tasting flights and offering context behind every label. For Rove, that means guests learn about the altitude, the vineyard's lake-effect climate, and the Gallaghers' commitment to preserving the land for future generations.

Elevated Wine, Everyday Access

Rove's addition to MBTB brings a new dimension to the tasting room experience — a marriage of Northern Michigan terrain and Detroit-area vibrancy. Visitors can now explore Rove's top-selling Chardonnay, the Sauvignon Blanc, or the beautifully structured Merlot in an approachable setting designed for both newcomers and connoisseurs.

"This partnership is about making Michigan wine more accessible, while still honoring the sense of place that makes it special," said Creighton Gallagher. "We believe Rove belongs on tables across Michigan — not just at our hilltop vineyard."

With three convenient locations, Michigan By The Bottle makes it easy for wine lovers to engage with Rove's story, enjoy exclusive seasonal releases, and take home bottles that previously required a road trip to Leelanau.

About Rove Winery at the Gallagher Estate

Founded in 2016 by fifth-generation Leelanau Peninsula farmers Creighton and McKenzie Gallagher, Rove Winery produces small-batch, estate-grown wines at the highest elevation vineyard in the region. Known for its panoramic views, live music events, and adventurous brand identity, Rove embodies the spirit of Northern Michigan's wine frontier. rovewinery.com

About Michigan By The Bottle Tasting Room

Established in 2012 by Shannon and Cortney Casey, Michigan By The Bottle is a collaborative tasting room model that brings together 12–15 boutique wineries from across Michigan in shared tasting spaces. With locations in Royal Oak, Auburn Hills, and Shelby Township, MBTB gives customers access to curated wine flights, locally made products, and passionate storytelling—all in one convenient setting. michiganbythebottle.com

