Rovicare and CPR Partnership Reduces ER Congestion Through Innovative Care Coordination Platform

The collaboration has made remarkable strides in enhancing crisis response and patient care coordination, providing quicker access to care and alleviating pressure on emergency services.

PJ Likhmania, CEO at Rovicare, emphasized the benefits of their software in combatting overcrowded healthcare delivery sites, stating, "We're thrilled that our AI-based tool has created more space in emergency room departments in Arizona while providing timely and effective care for behavioral health patients throughout the community."

The partnership has empowered both companies to build a more extensive network of responsive providers who have all benefited from Rovicare's cutting-edge software. CPR has been able to significantly cut down on referral response times and overall crisis team efficiency, enhancing patient outcomes and reducing the need for lengthy ER visits. Both Rovicare and CPR look forward to strengthening the relationship even further with new and creative ways to solve healthcare challenges.

About Crisis Preparation and Recovery

Crisis Preparation and Recovery, Inc. (CPR) is an Arizona state-licensed, Title XIX certified behavioral health company. Since 1995, it has been distinguished by their reputation for compassion, clinical expertise, and unparalleled community relationships. Their core mission of "We Exist to Serve" drives every interaction and they are dedicated to helping individuals and organizations thrive. They offer a variety of services, including outpatient counseling, medication management, crisis interventions in hospitals, transitional care, SMI evaluations, CISM trainings, and disaster/crisis management consulting.

About Rovicare

Rovicare is a digital platform that automates patient transition and care coordination. By engaging all stakeholders throughout a patient's care journey, Rovicare improves patient experience and outcomes, addressing inefficiencies that lead to delayed access to care and increased costs. Based in Tempe, Arizona, Rovicare serves healthcare organizations across the United States, spanning medical, behavioral, social determinants of health, ancillary services, and technology-based services.

