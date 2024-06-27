RoviSys Announces Expanded Global Automation Service & Support Offering

Global expansion of Comprehensive Automation Service & Support offerings in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Post this

"Our goal has always been to elevate our clients' businesses through unparalleled expertise and dedication," said Mathew Wise, President - RoviSys Europe. "The expansion of our service and support capabilities ensures that we can continue to be a steadfast partner, helping our clients navigate the complexities of modern automation."

Expanded Support Services Include:

System Health Checks

Remote Access Support

Onsite Support

Operations Maintenance Reports

System Performance Studies

Code Audit Best Practices

Alarm Audits

Historian Audits

Component Management

Supply Chain Management

Operator Training & Control Room Support

Soft-landings Program

Emergency support

RoviSys understands the critical role automation plays in today's industrial landscape and is committed to leveraging its expertise to help businesses achieve new levels of success.

For more information on how RoviSys can support your automation needs, visit https://www.rovisys.com/capabilities/service-support/

About RoviSys

RoviSys is an independent systems integrator that provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. We support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, and artificial intelligence, bringing information from plant floor to top floor. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical Data Center, Distribution & Fulfillment, Transportation, Automotive, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor.

Dick Ciammaichella, RoviSys, 330-995-8121, [email protected], www.rovisys.com

