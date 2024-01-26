RoviSys Appoints Liam Jones as Country Manager, Ireland

Jones brings three decades of experience to RoviSys, and his extensive skill set and background include a proven track record in leadership and motivation, underpinned by strong business acumen and excellent communication skills. Post this

Jones brings three decades of experience to RoviSys, and his extensive skill set and background include a proven track record in leadership and motivation, underpinned by strong business acumen and excellent communication skills. With a notable 18 years dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life science sector, Jones possesses specialized project management expertise in bio pharmaceutical, solid dose, and API projects, and his technical proficiency spans Automation, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Production environments, and more.

"Liam's comprehensive experience extends across all manufacturing sectors," commented Matthew Wise, President, RoviSys Europe. "His versatility and adeptness in diverse professional settings, combined with numerous achievements and successful leadership roles, has solidified his reputation as a seasoned professional in the field. We're thrilled that he has joined our team in Ireland."

RoviSys is actively expanding its team in Ireland, reinforcing its commitment to creating employment opportunities and nurturing local talent. Additionally, RoviSys envisions collaboration on a global scale by actively participating in European and US-based projects from its Ireland office, thus leveraging expertise across international boundaries. Through these strategic initiatives, RoviSys seeks to fortify its position as a key player in the Irish industrial automation and control solutions landscape.

Currently, the RoviSys team includes seven dedicated engineers in Ireland and 65 employees in Europe. With a strategic vision for expansion, the company is planning 200% growth in Ireland over the next 18 months, aiming to have 25 to 30 employees in Ireland by the conclusion of 2025.

About RoviSys

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.eu.

Dick Ciammaichella, RoviSys, 330-995-8121, [email protected], www.rovisys.com

