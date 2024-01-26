RoviSys Appoints Liam Jones as Country Manager, Ireland

RoviSys, a leading global provider of industrial automation and control solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Liam Jones as Country Manager for Ireland. In his new role, Jones will oversee business development, team growth, project sponsorship, resource management, and office operations.
AURORA, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The European market continues to represent significant growth potential for RoviSys and RoviSys Building Technologies. Since 2015, RoviSys has consistently expanded operations in Europe, and earned recognition as a premier independent system integrator. Nearly a decade later, RoviSys is embarking on a journey of ambitious growth in Ireland, including the establishment of a regional office to provide a localized and accessible operational hub, a focus on initiating local projects, and fostering a dynamic, responsive approach to the specific needs of the Irish market.
In his new position as Country Manager for Ireland, Liam Jones assumes the pivotal role of steering the growth and success of RoviSys within this region. His responsibilities include formulation and execution of business development. Jones will be instrumental in driving the growth of the Ireland team, overseeing project sponsorship and management, as well as efficiently managing resources and office operations. With a focus on strategic leadership and comprehensive management, Liam Jones is poised to contribute significantly to RoviSys's objectives and strengthen its presence in Ireland.
Jones brings three decades of experience to RoviSys, and his extensive skill set and background include a proven track record in leadership and motivation, underpinned by strong business acumen and excellent communication skills. With a notable 18 years dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life science sector, Jones possesses specialized project management expertise in bio pharmaceutical, solid dose, and API projects, and his technical proficiency spans Automation, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Production environments, and more.
"Liam's comprehensive experience extends across all manufacturing sectors," commented Matthew Wise, President, RoviSys Europe. "His versatility and adeptness in diverse professional settings, combined with numerous achievements and successful leadership roles, has solidified his reputation as a seasoned professional in the field. We're thrilled that he has joined our team in Ireland."
RoviSys is actively expanding its team in Ireland, reinforcing its commitment to creating employment opportunities and nurturing local talent. Additionally, RoviSys envisions collaboration on a global scale by actively participating in European and US-based projects from its Ireland office, thus leveraging expertise across international boundaries. Through these strategic initiatives, RoviSys seeks to fortify its position as a key player in the Irish industrial automation and control solutions landscape.
Currently, the RoviSys team includes seven dedicated engineers in Ireland and 65 employees in Europe. With a strategic vision for expansion, the company is planning 200% growth in Ireland over the next 18 months, aiming to have 25 to 30 employees in Ireland by the conclusion of 2025.
About RoviSys
RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.eu.
