RoviSys Attains CSIA Certification - Successfully Completes Thorough Audit on Quality & Industry Best Practices

In 2023, RoviSys proudly celebrated its eighth consecutive certification by the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA), a milestone in the RoviSys commitment to excellence and dedication to maintaining the highest standards in control systems integration.
AURORA, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoviSys, a global leader and independent provider of process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions, proudly announces the eighth successful certification renewal with the Control Systems Integrators Association (CSIA).
CSIA is a global trade association committed to advancing the control system integration industry, boasting a membership of over 500 companies across 35 countries. Since its establishment in 1994, CSIA has played a pivotal role in enhancing the business skills of its members, fostering a platform for sharing industry expertise, and advocating for the advantages of engaging certified control system integrators.
The rigorous audit process occurs on a 2-3 year cycle and evaluates operational practices encompassing business development, project management and execution, financial tracking, information technology, human resources, and general management. Conducted by an independent third-party firm, achieving Certified Member status signifies that a company adheres to stringent standards, maintains financial robustness, and demonstrates proficiency in executing projects in a professional and technically adept manner.
Ultimately, certification confirms that RoviSys continues to excel in the delivery of high-quality, performance-oriented, and enduring project support, and reinforces RoviSys as a leading systems integrator and comprehensive automation solutions provider.
CSIA's Best Practices & Benchmarks comprise 300+ guidelines, and companies seeking certification are required to meet nearly 80 audit criteria. Upholding this certification mandates successful completion of an audit. As a founding member and long-standing CSIA partner, RoviSys had the opportunity to be audited against the most current version of the Best Practices & benchmarks guidelines - 6.0 Beta.
John Robertson, CEO of RoviSys, expressed gratitude for CSIA's extensive contributions to the Control Systems industry over the past 29 years. He emphasized the significance of certification as a cornerstone for ongoing organizational growth at RoviSys, recognizing its broad recognition among clients across diverse industries and regions.
Media Contact
Dick Ciammaichella, RoviSys, 330-995-8121, [email protected], www.rovisys.com
SOURCE RoviSys
Share this article