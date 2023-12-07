RoviSys Attains CSIA Certification - Successfully Completes Thorough Audit on Quality & Industry Best Practices

As a founding member and long-standing CSIA partner, RoviSys had the opportunity to be audited against the most current version of the Best Practices & benchmarks guidelines. Post this

The rigorous audit process occurs on a 2-3 year cycle and evaluates operational practices encompassing business development, project management and execution, financial tracking, information technology, human resources, and general management. Conducted by an independent third-party firm, achieving Certified Member status signifies that a company adheres to stringent standards, maintains financial robustness, and demonstrates proficiency in executing projects in a professional and technically adept manner.

Ultimately, certification confirms that RoviSys continues to excel in the delivery of high-quality, performance-oriented, and enduring project support, and reinforces RoviSys as a leading systems integrator and comprehensive automation solutions provider.

CSIA's Best Practices & Benchmarks comprise 300+ guidelines, and companies seeking certification are required to meet nearly 80 audit criteria. Upholding this certification mandates successful completion of an audit. As a founding member and long-standing CSIA partner, RoviSys had the opportunity to be audited against the most current version of the Best Practices & benchmarks guidelines - 6.0 Beta.

John Robertson, CEO of RoviSys, expressed gratitude for CSIA's extensive contributions to the Control Systems industry over the past 29 years. He emphasized the significance of certification as a cornerstone for ongoing organizational growth at RoviSys, recognizing its broad recognition among clients across diverse industries and regions.

Media Contact

Dick Ciammaichella, RoviSys, 330-995-8121, [email protected], www.rovisys.com

SOURCE RoviSys