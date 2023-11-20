RoviSys Expands Presence in California with New Office in Carlsbad

The Carlsbad office is a strategic hub for RoviSys, poised to broaden and extend its influence across diverse industries in the long term. Post this

"While our primary focus is in life sciences and biotech automation services, we envision the Carlsbad office as a strategic hub for RoviSys, poised to broaden and extend its influence across diverse industries in the long term," said Sean Galligan, West Coast Regional Director at RoviSys. "In addition to expanding our served markets, we intend to systematically enhance our service offerings, with a particular emphasis on information systems, business & industrial IT, and software services. The establishment of a local presence in the thriving Greater San Diego market underscores our steadfast dedication to innovation and providing comprehensive support to our valued clients."

RoviSys looks forward to fostering collaborations within the Carlsbad community, contributing to the region's technological landscape, and reinforcing its position as a leader in industrial automation, process automation and information solutions for industry.

RoviSys is a leading independent provider of process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. We support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, and artificial intelligence, bringing information from plant floor to top floor. RoviSys delivers tailored solutions that align with the unique needs of customer across various industries, including: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical Data Center, Distribution & Fulfillment, Transportation, Consumer Packaged Goods, Beauty & Personal Care, Food & Beverage, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information, visit http://www.rovisys.com.

