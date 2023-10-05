RoviSys Promotes Matthew Wise to President, Europe, Focused on Strategic Growth and Continued Expansion

Wise will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, oversee existing business operations, and enable RoviSys and RoviSys customers to thrive in the diverse cultural landscape that is unique to Europe.
AURORA, Ohio, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoviSys, a leading global provider of manufacturing automation solutions, control systems integration, and information management, is delighted to announce the promotion of Matthew Wise to the position of President, Europe. In this pivotal role, Wise will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, oversee existing business operations, and further RoviSys evolution to thrive in the diverse cultural landscape that is unique to Europe.
The European market represents significant growth potential for RoviSys and RoviSys Building Technologies. Since the establishment of RoviSys Nederland in 2015, RoviSys has consistently expanded operations, earning recognition as a premier independent system integrator in the region. The recent establishment of an Ireland office underscores an ongoing commitment to serving the Ireland & United Kingdom (UK) markets. The ability to harness relationships with existing clients, coupled with application expertise and project proficiency, will lead to further expansions in additional EU markets in the coming years.
Matthew Wise's journey with RoviSys began in 2001, when he joined as an electrical engineering co-op from the University of Akron. His contributions were pivotal in the growth of life science & biotech markets. He played a key role as an early employee in establishing the RoviSys North Carolina office and also contributed significantly during his tenure in Singapore, where he played a crucial part in delivering engineering projects and expanding operations in Asia-Pacific.
"Matt has been a driving force behind our growth and client acquisition endeavors in the Netherlands for nearly eight years," remarked John Robertson, CEO of RoviSys. "His recent focus has been instrumental in steering our expansion efforts in Ireland and the broader UK region."
Commenting on the potential for growth in Europe, Matthew Wise, President Europe, emphasized, "The European landscape offers a multitude of opportunities to leverage digital transformation initiatives, engage in data center expansions, and explore expand the RoviSys footprint in pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. RoviSys boasts a robust foundation of long-term clients and relationships cultivated over the years."
Wise's appointment signifies RoviSys commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing client relationships, and driving transformative change in the European market. Under his leadership, RoviSys is poised to capitalize on the vast potential this dynamic region has to offer.
About RoviSys
RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.eu.
Media Contact
Dick Ciammaichella, RoviSys, 330-995-8121, [email protected], www.rovisys.com
SOURCE RoviSys
