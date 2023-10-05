RoviSys Promotes Matthew Wise to President, Europe, Focused on Strategic Growth and Continued Expansion

RoviSys is committed to fostering innovation, nurturing client relationships, and driving transformative change in the European market. Tweet this

Matthew Wise's journey with RoviSys began in 2001, when he joined as an electrical engineering co-op from the University of Akron. His contributions were pivotal in the growth of life science & biotech markets. He played a key role as an early employee in establishing the RoviSys North Carolina office and also contributed significantly during his tenure in Singapore, where he played a crucial part in delivering engineering projects and expanding operations in Asia-Pacific.

"Matt has been a driving force behind our growth and client acquisition endeavors in the Netherlands for nearly eight years," remarked John Robertson, CEO of RoviSys. "His recent focus has been instrumental in steering our expansion efforts in Ireland and the broader UK region."

Commenting on the potential for growth in Europe, Matthew Wise, President Europe, emphasized, "The European landscape offers a multitude of opportunities to leverage digital transformation initiatives, engage in data center expansions, and explore expand the RoviSys footprint in pharmaceutical and biotech sectors. RoviSys boasts a robust foundation of long-term clients and relationships cultivated over the years."

Wise's appointment signifies RoviSys commitment to fostering innovation, nurturing client relationships, and driving transformative change in the European market. Under his leadership, RoviSys is poised to capitalize on the vast potential this dynamic region has to offer.

