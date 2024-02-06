RoviSys recognized as a System Integrator Giant for 2024

RoviSys has established a reputation for quality and continuity, driven by technical expertise, vendor independence, and enduring customer partnerships. Post this

RoviSys continues to define successful strategies, integrating and delivering proven solutions for capital investments, maintenance and support efforts, and remains committed to technologies supporting digital transformation, Industry 4.0, and sustainability initiatives. Customers rely on RoviSys for solutions spanning information management, manufacturing automation, control systems integration, building automation, warehouse automation, enterprise and industrial networks, MES, and Industrial AI. The company has established a reputation for quality and continuity, driven by technical expertise, vendor independence, and enduring customer partnerships.

"During 2023, RoviSys experienced transformative growth. Our business in North America exceeded 20% growth rate, and even more substantial strides were made in Europe, " commented Matthew Wise, President RoviSys Europe. "This success served as the compelling catalyst for the establishment of an office in the vibrant city of Dublin, Ireland. We anticipate an equally productive and prosperous 2024 as we continue to grow in Ireland and establish an entity in Germany."

RoviSys sustained growth throughout 2023, and enters 2024 with strong momentum. RoviSys Building Technologies experienced substantial growth supporting and advancing customers in mission-critical and construction industries, while RoviSys Federal Solutions organized to provide dedicated automation and security solutions for smart infrastructure, addressing threats, and facilitating improvements for federal agencies.

RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.com.

