RoviSys recognized as a System Integrator Giant for 2024

RoviSys Secures Second Place in CFE Media 2024 System Integrator Giants
AURORA, Ohio, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RoviSys, a leading global provider of comprehensive process automation, building automation, discrete manufacturing automation, and digital transformation solutions, has been acknowledged by CFE Media as a System Integrator Giant for 2024. RoviSys maintains its strong standing, securing the second position on the list of top System Integrators, and within the top five since 2018.
In 2024, the SI Giants list comprises eighty (80) system integrators, ranking them based on system integration (SI) revenue for the most recently completed fiscal year. This ranking includes control and automation system integration firms participating in the CFE Media and Technology Global System Integrator Database. Released annually in December, the list highlights industry leaders and integrators expected to make a significant impact in the years to come.
CFE Media System Integrator (SI) Giants 2024
RoviSys continues to define successful strategies, integrating and delivering proven solutions for capital investments, maintenance and support efforts, and remains committed to technologies supporting digital transformation, Industry 4.0, and sustainability initiatives. Customers rely on RoviSys for solutions spanning information management, manufacturing automation, control systems integration, building automation, warehouse automation, enterprise and industrial networks, MES, and Industrial AI. The company has established a reputation for quality and continuity, driven by technical expertise, vendor independence, and enduring customer partnerships.
"During 2023, RoviSys experienced transformative growth. Our business in North America exceeded 20% growth rate, and even more substantial strides were made in Europe, " commented Matthew Wise, President RoviSys Europe. "This success served as the compelling catalyst for the establishment of an office in the vibrant city of Dublin, Ireland. We anticipate an equally productive and prosperous 2024 as we continue to grow in Ireland and establish an entity in Germany."
RoviSys sustained growth throughout 2023, and enters 2024 with strong momentum. RoviSys Building Technologies experienced substantial growth supporting and advancing customers in mission-critical and construction industries, while RoviSys Federal Solutions organized to provide dedicated automation and security solutions for smart infrastructure, addressing threats, and facilitating improvements for federal agencies.
About RoviSys
RoviSys provides process automation, building automation, and discrete manufacturing automation solutions. With locations across North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific, we support digital transformation, industrial network solutions, artificial intelligence, and manufacturing. Industries include: Chemical, Petrochemical, Life Science, Mission Critical, Data Center, Construction, Distribution & Fulfillment, Consumer Packaged Goods, Glass, Metals, Power & Energy, Water & Wastewater, Paper & Wood, Oil & Gas, and Semiconductor. For more information visit http://www.rovisys.com.
