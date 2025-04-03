Roy Harrell takes readers on a soul-stirring journey through life, faith, and family in 'God Builds A Cowboy: One Scar At A Time'

Historical, cultural and spiritual insights come together in this memoir about the relationship between father and son

COCOA, Fla., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roy Harrell marks his entry in the world of publishing with "God Builds A Cowboy: One Scar At A Time" (published by Archway Publishing), a deeply personal and thought-provoking collection of stories that spans over a century of life and faith. This memoir offers readers an intimate look at the lives of the author and his father, Judge Marion "Little Speedy" Harrell, blending history, culture, and spirituality in a way that is both compelling and inspiring.

In "God Builds A Cowboy: One Scar At A Time," Harrell reflects on the lives of two men as they lived from the early 1900s into the 21st century, exploring the themes of love, pain, growth, and redemption. Through the lens of the cowboy spirit, Harrell draws readers into a world where faith and perseverance are tested by life's challenges. His stories illustrate how God's grace works in miraculous ways, even through the hardest trials.

"This book is part history, part culture and all testimony of my life," says Harrell. "The book will inspire those with a desire to know the past and seek to dive into the culture of that time. It will allow the reader to reflect on life and the choices that one makes and the wisdom that grows. Hat or Boots, Saddle or Spurs, Horse or lariat — none of this makes a Cowboy. It's the Heart that yearns, a Soul that seeks and a Spirit that burns for truth. That is the foundation of a true Cowboy."

"God Builds A Cowboy: One Scar At A Time" is set to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering timeless truths wrapped in stories of the American heartland. It is a book that will make readers reflect on their own journey and the ways in which God has shaped their lives. The book is avaible through select retailers and may be purchased directly at https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828456-god-builds-a-cowboy.

"God Builds A Cowboy: One Scar At A Time"

By Roy Harrell

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 254 pages | ISBN 9781665768269

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 254 pages | ISBN 9781665768283

E-Book | 254 pages | ISBN 9781665768306

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Roy Harrell, a native of Merritt Island, Florida, is married to Denise Harrell, and together they have three sons and two daughters. He is the president of Harrell Development, Inc., a Florida-certified underground utilities contractor, and also serves as president of Harrell's Ranch/Store Cattle Operations and Rodeo Promoters. With a passion for history and culture, Harrell has contributed articles to several publications, including Florida Historical Quarterly, Senior Scene Magazine, and Mosquito Beater's Magazine.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, www.archwaypublishing.com, 844-669-3957, [email protected], https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/828456-god-builds-a-cowboy

SOURCE Barnes & Noble