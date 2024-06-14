Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc. Receives Toyota Supplier of the Year Award

"We are able to find outside the box solutions that are agile to transition as customers' needs change." - Carl Edelblute, Senior VP Post this

"Our approach to facilities management sets us apart from the industry as we listen to our customers' needs and partner with them on developing a customized approach. Utilizing our 60 years of experience, we are able to find outside the box solutions that are agile to transition as customers' needs change," says Carl Edelblute, Senior Vice President at Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc.

Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc. has been a world leader in maintenance management for over 60 years, providing facility and highway infrastructure, consulting, maintenance, and management services. Jorgensen offers scalable solutions based on client needs. Jorgensen's facilities management services create business efficiencies by maximizing company resources and reducing operating costs with preventative maintenance. Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc. is proud of its partnership with Toyota Motors North America.

About Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc.:

Founded in 1961, Jorgensen Associates provides innovative approaches to planning, organizing, directing, and controlling maintenance work for facilities and infrastructure. Jorgensen also develops consulting services and implements contract maintenance services for hundreds of public and private organizations. Jorgensen is also an industry leader in the development of engineering manuals. Based in Buckeystown, MD, Roy Jorgensen Associates, Inc. now employs over 700 individuals in over 30 locations around the world. For more information, visit: http://www.royjorgensen.com

About Toyota:

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) is the operating subsidiary of Toyota Motors Corporation. TMNA oversees all operations in Canada, Mexico, and the United States, including research and development, manufacturing, sales, and marketing.

