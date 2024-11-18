Royal Canin and HABRI Partner to Highlight the Importance of Healthy Treating and the Human-Animal Bond

"Our pets are family and keep us healthy and happy, which is why we need to do the same for them. Staying conscious of their diet is one way we can do that while also strengthening the bond," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. Post this

Pets are overwhelmingly considered as members of the family , and, just like when shopping for human food, pet owners consider nutritional value as a top concern when selecting the right treats for their pet . While treating pets can strengthen the bond between owners and their animal companions, it's essential to prioritize their nutrition and health when offering treats to help ensure they maintain a healthy weight and remain compliant to their nutritional needs.

"With holiday season upon us, it's important to stay conscious of our pet's diet to keep them at a healthy weight," said Steven Feldman, President of HABRI. "Our pets are family and keep us healthy and happy, which is why we need to do the same for them. Staying conscious of their diet is one way we can do that while also strengthening the bond."

While it may be tempting to sneak the occasional piece of human food to our eager companions, providing them with appropriate treats made for them is in their best interest, especially for pets diagnosed with certain conditions, food sensitivities or for those that need weight management. Without proper planning, treats may compromise the efficacy of the veterinary-exclusive diet selected for one's pet.

HABRI and Royal Canin have partnered together to create educational content, including an article, shareable infographic, a series of social media posts and an informative webinar all intended to provide dog and cat owners with resources on pet nutrition, healthy treating, the human-animal bond and more.

"Working with HABRI, our goal at Royal Canin is to encourage conversations with veterinarians about nutrition for overall health and wellness and educate pet owners about the benefits of the human-animal bond," added Dr. Louviere.

