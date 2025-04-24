Royal Coffee Opens New Sourcing & Logistics Office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

"Ethiopia is one of the most important and complex coffee origins," said CEO Max Nicholas-Fulmer. "Our new Addis office lets us respond in real time to market shifts while maintaining the quality and service our partners expect." Post this

Strengthening Sourcing, QC, and Logistics at Origin

The new office will be led by Haileyesus Andualem, Royal's longtime representative in Addis Ababa, who has worked with Royal for over a decade. He is joined by:

Segenet Gashaw, an accomplished cupper and licensed Q Grader, will oversee quality control in the lab.

Beti Asefa, who will lead the logistics department and support the lab's QC operations.

This local presence enables Royal Coffee to:

Broaden its supplier network, including increased engagement with smallholder producers who are now eligible to export under their own names.

Improve shipment efficiency by monitoring milling, container availability, and document verification—crucial steps in a historically challenging export environment.

Cup and evaluate more pre-shipment samples and offers, enhancing Royal's diverse and dynamic Ethiopian portfolio.

Welcome visiting partners and buyers into the lab for cuppings, education, and deeper collaboration.

An Open Invitation to Visit

Royal Coffee warmly extends an open invitation to customers and partners visiting Addis Ababa to connect with the team, cup coffees, and experience this exciting new chapter firsthand.

To inquire about visiting or schedule time at the lab, please contact your Royal Coffee trader or email [email protected].

About Royal Coffee

Royal Coffee is an independently owned and operated green coffee importer based in Oakland, California. Since 1978, Royal has been connecting producers and roasters around the world through a commitment to quality, transparency, and education. With one of the industry's most diverse coffee catalogs and a reputation for integrity, Royal continues to set the standard for specialty coffee sourcing.

You can access photos of Royal Coffee Addis Ababa here.

Media Contact

Alexandra Pemberton, Royal Coffee Inc, 1 4153019017, [email protected], www.royalcoffee.com

SOURCE Royal Coffee Inc