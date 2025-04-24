Royal Coffee Opens New Sourcing & Logistics Office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Royal Coffee has officially opened a new sourcing and logistics office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, marking a major milestone in its long-term investment in Ethiopian coffee. The new facility includes a fully equipped cupping lab and an on-the-ground team led by longtime Royal representative Haileyesus Andualem, with support from quality control lead Segenet Gashaw and logistics manager Beti Asefa. With this local presence, Royal will expand its supplier network, streamline export logistics, and increase pre-shipment cupping capacity—all while deepening relationships at origin. The company invites customers and partners visiting Ethiopia to connect with the Addis team for cuppings, collaboration, and firsthand insight into one of the world's most dynamic coffee markets. For visit inquiries or more information, email [email protected].
OAKLAND, Calif., April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Coffee, Inc. is proud to announce the official opening of its new office in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The new facility, Royal Coffee Addis Ababa, includes a fully equipped cupping lab and an on-the-ground operations team, representing a significant expansion of Royal's long-term commitment to being the leading American importer of Ethiopian coffee.
"Ethiopia is one of the most important and complex coffee origins in the world," said Royal Coffee CEO Max Nicholas-Fulmer. "Establishing a permanent presence in Addis allows us to adapt in real-time to the shifting dynamics of the Ethiopian coffee market—while continuing to deliver the highest standard of quality and service our partners have come to expect."
Strengthening Sourcing, QC, and Logistics at Origin
The new office will be led by Haileyesus Andualem, Royal's longtime representative in Addis Ababa, who has worked with Royal for over a decade. He is joined by:
- Segenet Gashaw, an accomplished cupper and licensed Q Grader, will oversee quality control in the lab.
- Beti Asefa, who will lead the logistics department and support the lab's QC operations.
This local presence enables Royal Coffee to:
- Broaden its supplier network, including increased engagement with smallholder producers who are now eligible to export under their own names.
- Improve shipment efficiency by monitoring milling, container availability, and document verification—crucial steps in a historically challenging export environment.
- Cup and evaluate more pre-shipment samples and offers, enhancing Royal's diverse and dynamic Ethiopian portfolio.
- Welcome visiting partners and buyers into the lab for cuppings, education, and deeper collaboration.
An Open Invitation to Visit
Royal Coffee warmly extends an open invitation to customers and partners visiting Addis Ababa to connect with the team, cup coffees, and experience this exciting new chapter firsthand.
To inquire about visiting or schedule time at the lab, please contact your Royal Coffee trader or email [email protected].
About Royal Coffee
Royal Coffee is an independently owned and operated green coffee importer based in Oakland, California. Since 1978, Royal has been connecting producers and roasters around the world through a commitment to quality, transparency, and education. With one of the industry's most diverse coffee catalogs and a reputation for integrity, Royal continues to set the standard for specialty coffee sourcing.
You can access photos of Royal Coffee Addis Ababa here.
