Royal Eagle Fund Acquires 5.5% Stake in Doheny Road Spirits LLC

MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Royal Eagle Fund LP ("Royal Eagle Fund"), managed by Rodeo Drive Capital, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a 5.5% stake in Doheny Road Spirits LLC, the esteemed creator of Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila. This strategic investment marks a significant milestone for the fund and highlights our commitment to supporting high-growth potential ventures in the premium spirits market.
A Partnership Rooted in Excellence
Doheny Road Spirits LLC is renowned for its dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation in the tequila industry. Their flagship brand, Rodeo de las Aguas, has rapidly gained recognition for its exceptional tequila expressions, from the vibrant Tequila Blanco to the luxurious Extra Aged Añejo. The brand has not only captivated tequila enthusiasts but has also garnered significant acclaim, including the prestigious "Best of Show" at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America awards.
Exciting Growth Prospects
We are incredibly excited to join forces with Doheny Road Spirits at this pivotal moment in their journey. With recent distribution agreements, including a significant partnership with Classic Wines of California, Rodeo de las Aguas is poised for exponential growth. The brand's expansion into new markets such as Connecticut and Georgia, as well as international ventures in Armenia, underscores the vast potential and demand for their premium tequila products.
Strategic Investment
The Royal Eagle Fund's investment will support Doheny Road Spirits in scaling production, enhancing marketing efforts, and expanding their distribution network to meet rising demand. Our capital infusion will play a crucial role in propelling Rodeo de las Aguas to new heights, positioning it as a leader in the premium tequila segment.
A Shared Vision
This acquisition aligns perfectly with the Royal Eagle Fund's mission to identify and nurture high-value investment opportunities in the artisanal spirits market. Our partnership with Doheny Road Spirits is a testament to our shared vision of excellence, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of quality.
Media Contact
Jason A. Gilbert, Royal Eagle Fund LP, 1 503-502-0551, [email protected], https://www.royaleaglefund.com
SOURCE Royal Eagle Fund LP
