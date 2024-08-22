Royal Eagle Fund Acquires 5.5% Stake in Doheny Road Spirits LLC

We are incredibly excited to join forces with Doheny Road Spirits at this pivotal moment in their journey. Post this

Doheny Road Spirits LLC is renowned for its dedication to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation in the tequila industry. Their flagship brand, Rodeo de las Aguas, has rapidly gained recognition for its exceptional tequila expressions, from the vibrant Tequila Blanco to the luxurious Extra Aged Añejo. The brand has not only captivated tequila enthusiasts but has also garnered significant acclaim, including the prestigious "Best of Show" at the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America awards.

Exciting Growth Prospects

We are incredibly excited to join forces with Doheny Road Spirits at this pivotal moment in their journey. With recent distribution agreements, including a significant partnership with Classic Wines of California, Rodeo de las Aguas is poised for exponential growth. The brand's expansion into new markets such as Connecticut and Georgia, as well as international ventures in Armenia, underscores the vast potential and demand for their premium tequila products.

Strategic Investment

The Royal Eagle Fund's investment will support Doheny Road Spirits in scaling production, enhancing marketing efforts, and expanding their distribution network to meet rising demand. Our capital infusion will play a crucial role in propelling Rodeo de las Aguas to new heights, positioning it as a leader in the premium tequila segment.

A Shared Vision

This acquisition aligns perfectly with the Royal Eagle Fund's mission to identify and nurture high-value investment opportunities in the artisanal spirits market. Our partnership with Doheny Road Spirits is a testament to our shared vision of excellence, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of quality.

Media Contact

Jason A. Gilbert, Royal Eagle Fund LP, 1 503-502-0551, [email protected], https://www.royaleaglefund.com

SOURCE Royal Eagle Fund LP