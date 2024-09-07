Royal Eagle Fund Announces Exciting Developments for Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila

The Royal Eagle Fund is proud to support the continued success of Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila. Post this

Rodeo de las Aguas has recently secured a distribution partnership with Classic Wines of California, a division of Bronco Wine Co. Known for their exceptional service and extensive reach, Classic Wines of California will ensure Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila is available in key retail and restaurant accounts throughout the state. This partnership follows a comprehensive educational seminar led by Tony Garcia, CEO of Doheny Road Spirits LLC, engaging over 120 sales representatives.

New Market Entries

The demand for Rodeo de las Aguas continues to grow, attracting interest from top distributors outside the initial rollout plan. In Connecticut, F&F Distribution has reached out due to high demand from retail accounts. With over 70 years of service, F&F will exclusively feature Rodeo de las Aguas as their premium tequila offering, with an estimated launch in September.

Similarly, Savannah Distributing Co. in Georgia, a major player with over 80 years in the industry, has expressed interest in distributing the brand. Contract negotiations are underway, with a proposed launch set for Q4. In Texas, discussions are progressing with a planned launch event in Austin on August 29th.

Las Vegas Market Expansion

Starting with select accounts, Rodeo de las Aguas has quickly gained traction in Las Vegas. The brand is now sought after by top venues, including The Venetian Hotel. To meet this growing demand, negotiations are ongoing with major distributors like Breakthru Beverage.

International Ventures

Armas, a leading luxury brand distributor in Armenia, has requested to distribute Rodeo de las Aguas. This marks the brand's first international venture, driven by a growing tequila market in Armenia with a projected annual growth rate of 16.58% from 2024 to 2028.

Conclusion

The Royal Eagle Fund is proud to support the continued success of Rodeo de las Aguas Tequila. With strategic distribution partnerships, an expanding market presence, and a commitment to quality and innovation, Rodeo de las Aguas is poised for remarkable growth.

