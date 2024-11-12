Royal Green Appliances Inc. Expands its National Footprint with Acquisition of Good Deals Appliances, Inc. of Ft. Meyers, FL

"Over the last 5 years we have made a concerted effort to roll up strategic targets and add them to our portfolio of growing brands. The Good Deals acquisition is a natural evolution of that strategy" - Rob Satran, CEO Royal Green Appliances Post this

Whirlpool Corp. echoed Russo's sentiments in a statement released shortly after the closing. David Whitehead, Vice President and General Manager of Sales & Marketing at Whirlpool, praised the acquisition, stating, "Whirlpool has known for a long time that Good Deals was a hidden jewel in the industry, a store count machine that generated enormous volume which propelled it to unparalleled heights," said Whitehead, "It's exciting to see a regional powerhouse like Royal Green expand its operations into the Southeast and under Rob's leadership, we look forward to continuing our exclusivity and helping Good Deals expand its business even further." Royal Green's President and Founder Stuart Royal added, "historically Whirlpool Corp has always been one of our most trusted vendors and from day 1 of this transaction have brought and thrown its full weight and support behind this acquisition. We look forward to building on the success of this wonderful foundation both in the North and Southeast."

To oversee the transition, Royal Green has tapped its new Chief Commercial Officer, Stuart Stone, an industry veteran with a proven track record of instilling double-digit sales growth in his teams and an expert at alternative revenue streams to maximize profitability. Stone will continue to have oversight over Royal Green's large-scale market movements, while Good Deals operations will continue to be run by Ralphie Hernandez, a long-time executive at the company. Hernandez will report to both Stone and David Glickman, Royal Green's C.O.O. Good Deals Appliances name will remain with an added tag line identifying it as a Royal Green Company, consistent with Royal Green's past acquisitions, and the core DNA of what Good Deals has meant to the Florida market will remain as well. "I've been to a number of restaurants with Jay locally, and each time I'm amazed at his celebrity status," said Satran. "No matter the direction the company takes moving forward, Jay has always been and, if it's up to us, always will be the face of the company he and Sandy have built. Good Deals is Jay, and Jay is Good Deals."

Media Contact

David Glickman, Royal Green Appliances, Inc., 1 9149495999, [email protected], Royal Green Appliances, Inc.

SOURCE Royal Green Appliances, Inc.