Royal Montreal Regiment Museum Presents 'A Regiment's Sacrifice: Defeating Hitler's Army'

Exhibit commemorates Remembrance Day with focus on 80th anniversary of Battle of Leopold Canal *** Exhibit to be held November 1 – 10 at Royal Montreal Regiment Armoury ***

MONTREAL, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Royal Montreal Regiment (RMR) Museum, an institution dedicated to the preservation of the rich military and cultural heritage of the RMR, presents 'A Regiment's Sacrifice: Defeating Hitler's Army', a look at the RMR's contribution to a World War II battle that was critical to the liberation of northwest Europe.

The Battle of Leopold Canal took place from October 6 to October 13, 1944. Located on the border of Belgium and the Netherlands, Leopold Canal presented a very challenging landscape for the Allies, including German fortifications, dykes and wetlands. The operation required considerable bravery, tactical skills and an element of surprise. The RMR's role in this decisive battle contributed directly to the liberation of northwest Europe and Allied victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

"This Remembrance Day, we look back 80 years at a pivotal battle and the contribution made by our Regiment," says Colin Robinson, Former Commanding Officer, RMR. "The RMR played a key role in securing a bridgehead across Leopold Canal that was essential for supply lines from the port of Antwerp. Crossing the canal in small boats, our troops faced fierce resistance, treacherous terrain and took heavy casualties. Their brave actions contributed directly to the successful Allied advance and helped alleviate the suffering of civilians living under Nazi occupation. We honour their legacy and reflect on how ordinary Canadians achieved the extraordinary. We invite citizens, educators and students to visit us. Lest we forget."

"In accepting the role of Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel of the RMR, I discovered the rich history of this Regiment," adds Isabelle Racicot, Honorary Lieutenant-Colonel, RMR. "This exhibition is an ideal opportunity to collectively remember the sacrifice that the military of the past made to ensure Canada's freedom."

'A Regiment's Sacrifice: Defeating Hitler's Army'

• November 1 – 10, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

• RMR Armoury, 4625 Ste-Catherine W.

• Open to the public / free admission

• Schools and group visits welcome. Please contact [email protected]

• For more information, please visit https://royalmontrealregiment.com/rmr-museum-presents-a-regiments-sacrifice-defeating-hitlers-army/

Media Contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark.lowe(at)pragcom.com / (514) 576-2519

