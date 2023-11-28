Royal Palm Montessori Academy Announces Its 23rd Annual Toy Drive

"We are thrilled to support these remarkable organizations and make a positive impact in the lives of children and families during the holiday season," says Dayami Rodriguez, Owner and Director of Royal Palm Montessori Academy. Post this

"Every year, our toy drive embodies the spirit of generosity and compassion that RPMA stands for," says Dayami Rodriguez, Owner and Director of Royal Palm Montessori Academy. "We are thrilled to support these remarkable organizations and make a positive impact in the lives of children and families during the holiday season."

Royal Palm Montessori Academy's commitment to community service reflects its dedication to holistic education. The academy offers a rich curriculum that integrates Montessori principles with hands-on learning experiences. Students benefit from Spanish language classes, art education, access to a state-of-the-art computer lab, and a comprehensive physical education program. These diverse educational opportunities ensure that children develop not only academically but also socially and emotionally.

Royal Palm Montessori Academy invites the community to participate in this year's toy drive and help make a difference. Donations can be made at Royal Palm Montessori Academy's campus.

About Royal Palm Montessori Academy

Founded in 2000 by Dayami Rodriguez, Royal Palm Montessori Academy is a distinguished preschool education institution in Boca Raton, Florida. Emphasizing the Montessori method, it provides an environment conducive to self-paced learning and discovery. Ms. Dayami Rodriguez, an alumna of Harvard University with a master's degree from Nova University and Montessori Certification, has been instrumental in creating a nurturing and academically enriching environment at RPMA. Her commitment to developing a comprehensive Montessori program where children flourish socially, emotionally, and academically has been a guiding force for the Academy.

