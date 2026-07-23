Royal Palm South Beach Reopens Following Over $100 Million Transformation in the Heart of the Art Deco District

A storied 1939 icon and the first-ever property in the Tribute Portfolio returns, preserving its landmark heritage and unveiling an all-new culinary scene

SOUTH BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Palm South Beach, the inaugural property in Marriott's Tribute Portfolio, is now open following a comprehensive $100 million-plus transformation, marking the return of one of South Beach's most iconic hotels at a pivotal moment in the evolution of the destination.

Located at 1545 Collins Avenue in the heart of the Art Deco District, just steps away from Lincoln Road and surrounded by landmark architecture, the property sits within one of the most culturally layered corridors in South Beach. Originally built in 1939, Royal Palm has long reflected the story of the destination itself, evolving through decades of architectural significance, cultural change, and reinvention.

"As Royal Palm reopens, it represents more than a transformation. It is a cultural return of one of South Beach's defining landmarks," said Royston Brady, General Manager, Royal Palm South Beach. "What makes this moment significant is that we are not only preserving its legacy but actively shaping how a new generation will experience the destination."

THE NEXT ERA OF ROYAL PALM SOUTH BEACH

Royal Palm South Beach, owned by Park Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: PK) and managed by Pivot, features 404 newly redesigned guestrooms and suites across three oceanfront towers, the East, West, and Lanai, rising 17 stories above Miami Beach. Accommodations range from Classic Kings and Oceanfront Kings with full balconies to Bungalow Suites and expansive two-bedroom suites with sweeping ocean views. The resort also features a private pool, direct beach access, 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and a 24-hour fitness center.

Designed by Coral Gables-based, multi-award-winning interdisciplinary design firm EoA Group, the reimagination of the resort preserves and reinterprets key elements of its historic architectural foundation, while introducing a modern sensibility rooted in South Beach's coastal context. Original architectural anchors are reactivated as part of the guest journey, including the preserved compass rose on the original Terrazzo lobby flooring and the original green glass reception desk, now the Compass Rose Coffee Counter.

Design cues are drawn from across Miami's cultural landscape, including the geometry of South Beach Art Deco, the expressive energy of Wynwood, and the layered cultural identity of Little Havana. These influences are expressed through proportion, materiality, color and atmosphere, resulting in a space that feels newly defined, organized around openness, light, and movement, where interior and exterior settings are always in conversation.

A COLLECTION OF MIAMI CULINARY EXPERIENCES

The hotel introduces four distinct food and beverage concepts, each designed as an individual expression of Miami. The Paloma Club anchors the pool deck with coastal Latin cuisine inspired by the flavors of Central and South America, paired with agave-forward cocktails and a sun-soaked, movement-driven atmosphere. Compass Rose, set within a preserved historic space, is a Cuban-inspired coffee counter rooted in the rituals of Little Havana. Mixed Company, the indoor-outdoor lobby bar, is a rum-forward cocktail destination with lush tropical energy and Asian-inspired small plates, drawing on Miami's global influences and social rhythm. Cositas is an all-day market featuring curated grab-and-go items and locally inspired retail that reflects Miami's creative and cultural identity.

The culinary program is led by Chef Adrian Colameco, a nationally recognized culinary leader with more than 20 years of experience across Forbes Five-Star resorts and top hospitality destinations.

A NEW ANCHOR FOR GATHERING IN SOUTH BEACH

With 18,000 square feet of flexible indoor and outdoor event space, Royal Palm South Beach offers seven meeting rooms, a ballroom, and two outdoor venues with retractable awnings and natural light, including newly activated outdoor event terraces that expand the property's al fresco programming. Designed for both intimate gatherings and large-scale celebrations, the property also accommodates weddings and destination events, supported by an in-house AV team. Commissioned works by local and nationally recognized artists further anchor the hotel within Miami's creative and cultural landscape, introducing new and expanded outdoor spaces that extend the event experience into Miami's open-air setting.

RESERVATIONS NOW OPEN

Royal Palm South Beach invites both locals and travelers to rediscover one of South Beach's most iconic addresses this summer, with opening starting rates from $399 per night.

"Return of an Icon" Package

Be among the first to experience the reimagined Royal Palm South Beach.

Two-night stay in a Studio Suite

Coconut-infused signature welcome cocktail

Branded beach tote with curated local goods, including artisan snacks and coral-safe sunscreen

Daily $100 dining credit

Florida Resident Offer

15% off retail rates

50% off valet parking

Discounted resort fee of $40

To learn more or reserve your stay, visit www.royalpalmsouthbeach.com. Royal Palm South Beach is now accepting inquiries for meetings, events, and weddings; please contact [email protected] for additional information. Enhance your stay with the Marriott Bonvoy® app, offering seamless booking, effortless check-in, and exclusive member benefits and travel experiences at your fingertips.

About Royal Palm South Beach

Royal Palm South Beach, a Tribute Portfolio Resort, is a 1939 Art Deco original reborn following a $100 million-plus reimagination at 1545 Collins Avenue in the heart of South Beach's historic Art Deco District. Designed in partnership with Coral Gables-based EoA Group, the redesign honors the property's layered heritage, preserving original architectural details, while introducing a contemporary expression rooted in Miami Beach's coastal culture. The hotel features 404 redesigned guestrooms, including 134 suites across three oceanfront towers, direct beach access, a private pool, and 18,000 square feet of meeting space. New restaurants include The Paloma Club, a poolside restaurant serving coastal Latin cuisine, Compass Rose, a Cuban-inspired coffee counter, and Mixed Company, an indoor-outdoor lobby bar. For more information, visit royalpalmsouthbeach.com or follow @royalpalmmiami on Instagram.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitality. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality. #PivotHotels

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 31 premium-branded hotels and resorts with nearly 22,000 rooms located in prime city center and resort locations. Visit www.pkhotelsandresorts.com for more information.

About Tribute Portfolio®

Tribute Portfolio is a growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. With more than 185 hotels in over 35 countries and territories around the world, Tribute Portfolio has struck a chord with those who seek out independent experiences and crave a connection with the community when traveling. From boutique resorts like Ermita in Cartagena and urban hotels such as The Vagabond Club in Singapore; to hotels in indie-spirited locales like Bellyard in Atlanta and Hotel Riomar in Ibiza, each Tribute Portfolio hotel celebrates its individuality, offering travelers a fresh, often colorful, perspective. For more information, please visit www.tributeportfolio.com and stay connected on Instagram, X, and Facebook. Tribute Portfolio is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About EoA Group

EoA Group is a multidisciplinary interior design and architecture firm with landscape, branding, and master planning capabilities. Founded in 2008 by Malcolm Berg and based in Coral Gables, Florida, the firm is recognized for its work across hospitality, resort, and lifestyle-driven environments. Driven by a belief that every project should tell a compelling story, EoA Group approaches design as a holistic and immersive experience—where architecture, interiors, and identity converge. With a portfolio spanning award-winning hotels, resorts, and destination spaces, EoA Group explores and unifies all the design disciplines to shape architectural and design narratives and distinct surroundings in each project. Learn more at www.eoagroup.com.

Media Contact

The Point PR, Royal Palm South Beach, 1 7142923773, [email protected], https://www.royalpalmsouthbeach.com/

SOURCE Royal Palm South Beach