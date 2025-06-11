Royal Prevail Tattoo Welcomes New Owners Ernie & Hannah Dimalanta

New owners, same soul. Royal Prevail Tattoo evolves—led by legacy, driven by vision.

FAIRBORN, Ohio , June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Prevail Tattoo, one of the region's most respected names in body art, is proud to announce a new chapter in its story. As of June 5, 2025, Ernie and Hannah Dimalanta have officially acquired ownership of the studio from founders Paul and Liz Calhoun.

As part of this exciting transition, Paul Calhoun will continue serving as the studio's lead artist and shop manager, ensuring continuity, artistic excellence, and a seamless client experience. His role is central to maintaining the legacy and soul of the studio he co-founded.

"Royal Prevail isn't just a tattoo shop—it's a creative sanctuary," said Ernie Dimalanta, an Ohio-based entrepreneur, marketing expert, and long-time supporter of local arts. "We're honored to carry this torch forward and amplify what makes this studio so special."

Paul Calhoun shared, "This shop is my life's work. I wouldn't hand it over to just anyone. Ernie and Hannah have the heart, vision, and drive to honor what Liz and I built, while taking it to the next level. I'm excited to keep doing what I love with a team that respects the culture we've created here."

With the Calhouns' legacy as its foundation and the Dimalantas' energy and vision steering the next phase, Royal Prevail is poised for a powerful future—preserving the artistry, elevating the brand, and expanding client experience.

For more information or media inquiries, contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Ernie Dimalanta, Royal Prevail Tattoo, 1 5136465152, [email protected], www.royalprevailtattoo.com

Facebook

SOURCE Royal Prevail Tattoo