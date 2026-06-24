Royal Purple Industrial Launches New Website for Improved Customer Experience

Updated Royal Purple Industrial website offers expanded product, application and resource information for industrial customers.
WICHITA, Kan., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal Purple® Industrial, a leading provider of advanced synthetic lubricants, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website, designed to provide customers with an improved experience and easier access to product information, technical resources and support tools.
The new Royal Purple Industrial website features a comprehensive product catalog that makes it easier for customers to explore the company's full range of high-performance lubricants and solutions. The site also includes expanded industry and application content, giving visitors more detailed information tailored to specific sectors, equipment needs and operating environments.
Built with streamlined navigation and a more intuitive user experience, the website provides convenient access to technical documents, certifications and educational materials through a new resource library. Customers can also use the site's distributor locator to quickly find domestic or international support.
Coming soon, the website will include a new Electrical Power and Carbon Credit Calculator, a tool designed to help customers determine potential savings when converting to RPI lubricants.
The new site reflects Royal Purple Industrial's continued focus on delivering performance, reliability and innovation to industrial customers. To explore the new website, visit royalpurpleind.com.
Media Contact
Ann Walden, Royal Purple Industrial, 1 3165296818, [email protected], www.royalpurpleind.com
SOURCE Royal Purple Industrial
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