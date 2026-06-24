Royal Purple Industrial Launches New Website for Improved Customer Experience

The new site reflects Royal Purple Industrial's continued focus on delivering performance, reliability and innovation to industrial customers. Post this

Built with streamlined navigation and a more intuitive user experience, the website provides convenient access to technical documents, certifications and educational materials through a new resource library. Customers can also use the site's distributor locator to quickly find domestic or international support.

Coming soon, the website will include a new Electrical Power and Carbon Credit Calculator, a tool designed to help customers determine potential savings when converting to RPI lubricants.

The new site reflects Royal Purple Industrial's continued focus on delivering performance, reliability and innovation to industrial customers. To explore the new website, visit royalpurpleind.com.

Media Contact

Ann Walden, Royal Purple Industrial, 1 3165296818, [email protected], www.royalpurpleind.com

SOURCE Royal Purple Industrial