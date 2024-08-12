Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño Wins a Food Network Magazine 2024 Supermarket Award

#1 Authentic Basmati Rice Brand Celebrates Award Win with its Ready-to-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño Flavor as the "Best New Twist on Rice"

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royal®, recognized as the #1 brand of Authentic Basmati and Sona Masoori rice in America, proudly announces that one of its new consumer-favorite innovations, Ready-to-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice was selected as a winner of this year's Food Network Magazine 2024 Supermarket Awards.

Recognized as the "Best New Twist on Rice" in this year's Food Network Magazine Supermarket Awards, Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice offers a deliciously cheesy and spicy meal staple in just 90 seconds. Combining extra-long grain Basmati rice with white cheddar, parmesan cheeses, green chili, and jalapeño peppers, it is inspired by the Tex-Mex favorite Queso Blanco, Royal® White Queso and is the perfect addition to Latin-inspired meals.

"Receiving a Food Network Magazine 2024 Supermarket Award for our Ready-to-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño in the 'Best New Twist on Rice' category underscores our commitment to both quality and culinary creativity," said Andrew Cops, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at LT Foods Americas, the esteemed global culinary brand behind Royal®. "As the demand for unique, easy-to-prep, and flavorful food options continues to grow, we are dedicated to innovating and enhancing our product range. Our mission is to connect people through extraordinary food experiences, celebrating diverse flavors with each new creation."

Royal® continues to lead the Basmati rice category in the U.S., having recently won the PEOPLE Food Awards 2024, SELF 2024 Pantry Awards and ranked #1 in Taste Atlas for its exceptional taste and quality. These accolades reflect Royal's 30-year history of providing consumers with ingredients to create delicious, authentic meals, fostering moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement.

Royal's Ready-to-Heat White Queso & Jalapeño Seasoned Basmati Rice is available for purchase online on Amazon and at various retailers including Walmart, Publix, Raley's, Food Lion, and more.

To see the full list of Food Network Magazine's 2024 Supermarket Awards winners, pick up the new August/September issue or visit foodnetwork.com. For more information about Royal, visit authenticroyal.com and on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Royal®

For over 30 years, Royal® has been providing consumers with the ingredients to create delicious, authentic Indian meals and memorable moments of comfort, celebration, and excitement around them. Royal's commitment to quality, authenticity and sustainability has made it the #1 brand of Basmati rice and Sona Masoori rice in the U.S. Proudly grown in India, Royal is on a mission to bring people together over food, blending cultures, flavors, and traditions to help consumers create, express, and share the many flavors of life. For more information about Royal and the brand's roster of authentic Indian products, please visit authenticroyal.com and join us on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About LT Foods

LT Foods is a renowned, global leader in Indian foods, with a successful legacy marked by three generations and 70 years as a family-run business. With a deep-rooted commitment to nurturing the goodness of food for individuals, communities, and the planet, LT Foods has established itself as a trusted name within the industry. LT Foods delivers the finest quality and authentic taste experiences in more than 60 countries, spanning regions such as India, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Far East, and more. The company's diverse portfolio includes the highly acclaimed Daawat®, one of India's most loved and consumed Basmati brands, and Royal®, a leading Indian foods brand known as the #1 brand of Basmati in the US. The company is also proudly expanding by offering organic staples through the brand Ecolife® in markets across the globe and supplying organic agri-ingredients to leading businesses. For more information about LT Foods please visit ltgroup.in/.

