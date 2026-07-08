Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld Advises Harbor Compliance in Majority Growth Investment from Bregal Sagemount

"Transactions like this highlight the value of long-term strategic partnerships between legal counsel and growing companies." -- John E. Royer Jr., Managing Partner of RCCB. Post this

Matthew Faranda-Diedrich, who has served as relationship partner to Harbor Compliance for many years, worked closely with Michael Montali, Co-Founder and CEO of Harbor Compliance, Megan Danz, Co-Founder and President, and other company leaders in an embedded capacity throughout the pendency of this complex transaction, managing all of the company's legal needs on various matters and coordinating legal professionals in different practice groups from RCCB. RCCB's transaction team was led by corporate attorneys James Modzelewski and John Royer.

"Harbor Compliance has built an exceptional technology platform and a strong reputation for helping organizations navigate complex regulatory requirements," said Matthew Faranda-Diedrich, Partner at RCCB. "It has been a privilege to work alongside Mike, Megan, and the Harbor team over the years, and to help guide the company through this important milestone as it enters its next phase of development."

"Transactions like this highlight the value of long-term strategic partnerships between legal counsel and growing companies," said John E. Royer Jr., Managing Partner of RCCB. "We're proud of the work Matthew and our cross-practice teams delivered in supporting a transaction of this scale and complexity and a client with such a breadth of legal needs during this period."

Founded in 2012, Harbor Compliance delivers entity compliance solutions through its modular SaaS platform, Compliance Core, providing a single, end-to-end system of record in an industry historically dominated by fragmented, service-heavy workflows. The company serves more than 80,000 nonprofit and mid-market corporate customers nationwide, helping its clients manage business entity compliance, licensing, tax registration, and records management across multiple jurisdictions.

"Matthew and the RCCB team have been trusted advisors to Harbor Compliance as we've scaled the business," said Mike Montali, Co-Founder of Harbor Compliance. "Their strategic counsel and deep understanding of our company were invaluable throughout this transaction."

Stifel served as exclusive financial adviser to Harbor Compliance. Bregal Sagemount was advised by William Blair and Goodwin Procter LLP.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. Serving clients across the Greater Philadelphia area, New York, New Jersey, Nashville, and beyond, we offer a seamless, integrated legal network tailored to your needs over diverse industries. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, RCCB, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.rccblaw.com/

SOURCE RCCB