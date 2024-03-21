Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld Announces New Leadership Election and Lawyer Promotions

"We take immense pride in welcoming Real Estate Partner Hope J. Hammer to our Executive Committee. We also acknowledge the achievements of this remarkable group of legal professionals that have contributed to our firm's success." Post this

Heather R. Badami, Michael B. Goldberg and Adam Grandwetter have been elected to the firm's Partnership, a testament to their exceptional skills and commitment to excellence.

Heather R. Badami focuses her practice on corporate and securities law matters. With 25 years of experience, she represents a wide array of public and privately held companies in connection with federal securities, corporate finance, corporate governance, and business matters.

Michael B. Goldberg focuses his practice on corporate and business law as well as real estate matters. His areas of concentration include mergers and acquisitions, fund formations, venture capital and private equity financings, business formation, commercial leases, commercial real estate transactions, and corporate counseling.

Adam Grandwetter focuses his practice on advising business owners, executives, investors, and high-net-worth individuals and families in complex tax and administration issues relating to wealth transfer, asset protection planning, and closely held family businesses.

Marc B. Cytryn and Taylor Smith Leslie have been promoted to Counsel, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to their respective practice groups.

Marc B. Cytryn represents management in employment litigation matters, including restrictive covenant and trade secrets disputes, employment discrimination cases, and union benefit fund and withdrawal liability matters under ERISA.

Taylor Smith Leslie focuses her practice on estate planning and trust and estate administration. She handles trusts and estates of all sizes, multigenerational family trusts, and nonprofit organizations, and works with families to establish succession plans.

Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr. remarked on the promotions, "We take immense pride in welcoming Real Estate Partner Hope J. Hammer to our Executive Committee. We also acknowledge the achievements of this remarkable group of legal professionals that have contributed to our firm's success." He added, "Their outstanding work ethic and dedication, coupled with their demonstrated initiative and creativity, underscores their exceptional capabilities in delivering the high standard of client service that defines our firm."

Each of these promotions highlights RCCB's dedication to maintaining a culture of excellence and growth. We extend our sincerest congratulations to Hope, Heather, Michael, Adam, Marc, and Taylor on their well-deserved achievements.

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at on our website.

