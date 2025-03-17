Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld Enhances Healthcare Practice with the Addition of Veteran Attorney Eric L. Settle

Healthcare is a complex and rapidly evolving industry, and Eric's skills and experience will allow us to further service clients across the full spectrum of transactional and regulatory matters. - Neil Cooper, Executive Partner, RCCB Post this

Beyond his legal career, Mr. Settle has been deeply involved in healthcare policy and advocacy, serving as a hospital trustee, leading the successful effort for the passage of Pennsylvania Act 62—which mandated insurance coverage for children with autism—and supporting disadvantaged children through his long-standing role with the Early Head Start Program at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Mr. Settle also spent five years as a wealth management executive at Alliance Bernstein. Most recently, he was recruited by the Forward Party, a new national centrist party led by Andrew Yang and Governor Christine Todd Whitman to run for Attorney General of Pennsylvania. His campaign was well received, and he earned over 18,000 votes in all 67 counties contributing to the advancement of the party's efforts.

"Eric's work and connections in the healthcare industry, law, government and public policy make him a tremendous asset to our firm and our clients," said Neil Cooper, Executive Partner of RCCB. "Healthcare is a complex and rapidly evolving industry, and Eric's skills and experience will allow us to further service clients across the full spectrum of transactional and regulatory matters."

Mr. Settle's work in healthcare law includes transactions, dispute resolution, regulatory compliance, value-based care models, and payer-provider partnerships. He played key roles in major healthcare mergers, including Aetna's acquisition of NY Life and Prudential Health's businesses, and played a lead role in structuring an innovative commercial health plan joint venture with Jefferson Health System on behalf of United Healthcare. His work in public affairs and consulting has positioned him as a trusted advisor to companies, investors, providers, payors, innovators, and government agencies navigating the evolving healthcare landscape.

Joining RCCB marks a return to private practice for Mr. Settle after three decades in government, corporate and public affairs roles. Encouraged by longtime friend and RCCB Executive Partner Mr. Cooper, he was drawn to the firm's dynamic growth, entrepreneurial culture, and commitment to providing innovative legal solutions.

"I've watched RCCB grow over the past decade and have been consistently impressed by the caliber of lawyers joining the firm. Many of them, like me, saw an opportunity to practice law in a better way," said Mr. Settle. "After spending years advising businesses and policymakers, I realized I wanted to get back to practicing law and building something new. RCCB provides the perfect platform to launch a healthcare-focused practice that integrates regulatory expertise with corporate strategy."

With Mr. Settle's addition, RCCB strengthens its ability to guide healthcare clients through transactions, regulatory compliance, and strategic partnerships. His hands-on roles with healthcare mergers, investments, and payer-provider collaborations provides RCCB clients with a distinct advantage.

"There are significant opportunities in healthcare today—whether through mergers, private equity investments, or innovative payer-provider collaborations," Mr. Settle noted. "Having spent my career inside large healthcare organizations, I understand how these deals come together and how to navigate the regulatory complexities that come with them."

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Settle remains deeply involved in philanthropy and community service. He served as President of Main Line Reform Temple and continues his service as a trustee and investment committee chair, leading the effort to create a permanent endowment, as well as a governing board member of the Early Head Start Program at CHOP. He has also served as a Trustee at Colgate University and Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital and Foundation and held leadership roles with the Philadelphia Bar Association and the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia. He resides in Bryn Mawr, PA, with his wife.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. Serving clients across the Greater Philadelphia area, New York, Nashville, and beyond, we offer a seamless, integrated legal network tailored to your needs across diverse industries. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, RCCB, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.rccblaw.com/

SOURCE RCCB