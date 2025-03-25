Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Elevates Attorneys to Partner and Counsel

RCCB announces four promotions, highlighting excellence and commitment to client service

PHILADELPHIA, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB) ), a law firm known for its distinctive blend of business acumen, legal expertise, and entrepreneurial spirit, is pleased to announce the promotions of Alex Seldin and Marc B. Cytryn to Partner, as well as Marjorie E. Gallagher and Matthew L. Devine to Counsel. These promotions reflect RCCB's dedication to recognizing outstanding legal professionals and reinforcing its commitment to delivering top-tier client service.

Alex Seldin, now a Partner, brings over 30 years of experience handling business and commercial matters, private equity and venture capital investments, debt and equity financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and general corporate counseling. As a member of the Corporate & Business Group, fund formation has become a cornerstone of his practice, and he represents clients globally who are managing or investing in hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate equity funds, and sustainable agriculture funds. His experience extends into RCCB's Gaming & Sports practice, where he advises clients in social sports, sports equipment, sportswear, and professional sports.

Marc B. Cytryn, also elevated to Partner and a member of the Employment Group, represents management in a wide range of employment law matters, including restrictive covenants, trade secrets disputes, employment discrimination claims, and wage and hour actions. His practice also includes advising employers on human resources compliance, claim prevention, and risk mitigation strategies, as well as handling business divorce and shareholder disputes, providing strategic guidance on exit strategies, buyouts, and shareholder conflicts.

Marjorie E. Gallagher, now Counsel, is a member of RCCB's Private Client Services Group, focusing on trusts and estates. She advises high-net-worth individuals, business owners, and fiduciaries on estate and tax planning, business succession, and trust administration. She helps clients preserve and transfer wealth through strategic estate planning and assists trustees in amending, decanting, merging, and dividing irrevocable trusts. Marjorie was also recognized for her skills by being nominated for and completing the Mid-Atlantic Fellows Institute of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel in 2023, a prestigious program for future leaders in trust and estate law.

Matthew L. Devine, promoted to Counsel, focuses on representing entrepreneurs and businesses in corporate and commercial matters, including entity formation, corporate governance, debt and equity financings, and mergers and acquisitions. As a member of the Corporate & Business Group, he also handles venture capital, real estate, and private equity funds in fund formation and capital-raising transactions. In addition to his legal practice, Matt is an adjunct professor at Temple Law School, where he has helped design and teach the "Lawyering for Entrepreneurship" course since 2016.

"Our firm is proud to celebrate the achievements of Alex, Marc, Marjorie and Matt," said John E. Royer, Jr., Managing Partner of RCCB. "Their substantive skills, dedication and client-focused approach embodies the values that drive RCCB forward. We congratulate them on their well-earned promotions and look forward to their continued success."

