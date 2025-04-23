Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Launches Nashville Office

Nashville is experiencing remarkable growth, and the opportunity to bring RCCB's unique approach to client service and sophisticated legal counsel to this dynamic market was something we were eager to support. -- John E. Royer, Jr., Managing Partner at RCCB. Post this

"RCCB has always empowered me to pursue opportunities that align with both my professional and personal goals," said Ms. Hammer. "Bringing our firm's expertise and culture to Nashville while continuing to support our clients in Philadelphia and New York is an exciting undertaking. Nashville's growth, combined with its relationship-driven business environment, makes it the perfect place to expand our practice in a way that remains true to RCCB's values."

Ms. Hammer has already been deeply engaged in the Nashville community, serving on the Women's Steering Committee for the Urban Land Institute's Nashville chapter and co-chairing its Professional Development Series. Her involvement in the local commercial real estate sector has allowed her to connect with a strong network of professionals to establish the RCCB brand as a trusted legal partner in the region.

"Nashville is experiencing remarkable growth, and the opportunity to bring RCCB's unique approach to client service and sophisticated legal counsel to this dynamic market was something we were eager to support," said John E. Royer, Jr., Managing Partner at RCCB. "Hope has been crucial to the success of our thriving real estate group and instrumental in building and maintaining our culture, so we are excited for her as she leads this new venture."

Helping to support the Nashville office is Associate, Frank H. Toub. Additionally, RCCB Partner Jennifer I. Tintenfass, who has been influential in making key introductions within the local business community, will continue to play a vital role in strengthening the firm's presence in the region.

RCCB's Nashville office operates from a private office within the Neuhoff District, that blends modern amenities with the city's historic character. The space provides flexibility for future growth while fostering collaboration with other professionals in the market.

