Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Names First Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer

Gina Nardo and Amy Schaffer Elevated to Executive Leadership Roles

PHILADELPHIA, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm known for its entrepreneurial approach and practical, business-minded legal counsel, is pleased to announce the promotions of Gina Nardo to Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Amy Schaffer to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These appointments mark the firm's first COO and CMO roles, reflecting RCCB's continued investment in strategic growth and operational excellence.

"Gina and Amy have each made a meaningful impact on our firm and our trajectory," said Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr. "Their leadership, judgment, and commitment to our clients and attorneys have strengthened how we operate and how we present ourselves in the market. These promotions recognize the value they bring to RCCB every day."

As Chief Operating Officer, Gina will oversee the firm's day-to-day operations, including finance, operations, administration, and technology. Since joining RCCB as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Operations, she has played a central role in enhancing operational efficiency and supporting the firm's continued expansion. Gina brings more than 20 years of experience in law firm management, including prior roles at Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP, Cozen O'Connor, and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.

"RCCB has built something distinct—an entrepreneurial law firm grounded in strong culture and thoughtful growth," said Gina. "I'm proud to be part of a team that is focused on strategically building a modern, sophisticated firm, and I look forward to continuing to support the firm's evolution."

Amy has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer, where she will lead the firm's marketing, branding, and business development strategy. Since joining RCCB as Director of Business Development, Amy has helped elevate the firm's market presence, strengthen internal alignment around client development, and advance strategic initiatives across practices and offices. Prior to RCCB, she held progressive roles at Fox Rothschild LLP, where she ultimately served as Assistant Director of Business Development Support.

"RCCB's culture of collaboration and its intentional approach to driving innovation and advancement make it a truly unique platform," said Amy. "I'm excited to continue building on that foundation—enhancing how we tell our story, support our attorneys, and connect with clients in meaningful ways."

These new roles and promotions underscore the firm's commitment to investing in its executive leadership team to support both operational strength and long-term growth, as the firm continues to expand its footprint and capabilities.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. Serving clients across the Greater Philadelphia area, New York City, New Jersey, Nashville, and beyond, we offer a seamless, integrated legal network tailored to your needs over diverse industries. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, RCCB, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.rccblaw.com/

SOURCE RCCB