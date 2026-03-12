Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Names Matt Brinker Equity Partner and Corporate & Business Chair, Announces Additional Attorney Promotions

"These promotions recognize not only the legal excellence of these attorneys, but also their leadership, sound judgment, client commitment, and meaningful contributions to the firm," -- RCCB Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr. Post this

Jim Modzelewski – Corporate & Business

Modzelewski focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity investments, and strategic transactions across a range of industries.

Kimberly A. Dudick – Family Law

Dudick represents clients in complex family law matters, including divorce, custody, and high-net-worth marital property disputes.

Matthew D. Shell – Tax, Corporate & Business and Private Client Services

Shell advises clients on tax planning, transactional structuring, and complex corporate tax matters, including on an international basis.

Matthew L. Devine – Corporate & Business

Devine represents businesses and investors in angel and venture financing transactions, general corporate matters, and mergers and acquisitions.

Chase J. Wright – Corporate & Business

Wright advises companies and investors on commercial transactions, mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, and general corporate matters.

Each of these new Partners plays an important role in serving clients across RCCB's core practice areas while contributing significantly to the firm's continued growth and strong collaborative culture.

New Counsel

Juan Bautista Zambon – Corporate & Business and International

Zambon focuses on mergers and acquisitions, private equity, and general corporate transactions, as well as cross-border transactions and international business matters, advising companies operating in the United States and Latin America.

Elizabeth R. Glowacki – Corporate & Business and Banking & Finance

Glowacki advises lenders and borrowers on commercial financing transactions and general corporate matters.

Both Glowacki and Zambon have developed strong practices advising clients on business and transactional matters, further enhancing RCCB's corporate, business, and international capabilities.

"These promotions recognize not only the legal excellence of these attorneys, but also their leadership, sound judgment, client commitment, and meaningful contributions to the firm," said RCCB Managing Partner John E. Royer, Jr. "Each of them reflects our entrepreneurial spirit and our commitment to delivering sophisticated legal solutions that help our clients achieve their goals."

Brinker succeeds David Gitlin, who previously served as Chair of the firm's Corporate & Business Group and continues to serve as Chair of its International and Israel practices. Under Gitlin's leadership, the practice expanded significantly and is now widely recognized as one of the leading middle-market transactional practices, with its deal work earning regional, national, and international recognition.

Brinker commented, "I'm honored to be elected as an equity partner and to have the opportunity to serve as Chair of RCCB's Corporate & Business Group. I look forward to building on the success of the practice and the foundation created through David's years of leadership, while continuing to support our clients as they pursue new opportunities."

These promotions also underscore RCCB's continued investment in developing the next generation of firm leaders.

