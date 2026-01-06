Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Proudly Welcomes Ira Rosenau as Partner

"Ira's ability to connect regulatory strategy, business transactions and operations, and litigation risk mitigation is a powerful addition for our clients and our firm." - Neil A. Cooper, Executive Partner at RCCB Post this

RCCB leaders noted that Rosenau's arrival strengthens the firm's capabilities in life sciences and medical technology, areas of continued strategic focus for the firm. His combined experience as a trial lawyer, former general counsel, and business operator provides a differentiated offering for clients navigating the intersection of regulation, intellectual property, commercialization, and dispute risk.

"With Ira joining the firm, we add a partner who not only understands various industries intellectually, but who has lived them," said Neil A. Cooper, Executive Partner of RCCB. "His ability to connect regulatory strategy, business transactions and operations, and litigation risk mitigation is a powerful addition for our clients and our firm."

Rosenau's relationship with the firm spans decades through longstanding professional connections with several RCCB partners, including Cooper and Randi L. Rubin, with whom he has worked throughout his career. He was drawn to RCCB's collaborative culture, entrepreneurial spirit, and full-service platform for experienced lawyers seeking to shape the next phase of their practices.

"I was looking for a firm where I could collaborate, share ideas, and continue to grow alongside lawyers who value practical, business-minded problem solving," Rosenau said. "RCCB has built something special, a collegial environment with deep talent, an entrepreneurial mindset, and a genuine one-firm culture. It feels like the right place for me at this stage in my career."

Prior to joining RCCB, Rosenau spent more than two decades at Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP, where he progressed from summer associate to equity partner and built a strong commercial litigation practice while expanding into transactional work. He later joined Keystone Industries as President of its dental division and General Counsel of the consolidated businesses. In that role, he quickly developed deep expertise in dental manufacturing and digital dentistry, overseeing the development and commercialization of FDA regulated medical devices and pharmaceuticals, including Keystone's KeyPrint® line of 3D printing resins.

At Keystone, Rosenau managed legal, regulatory, quality, and compliance functions across domestic and international markets, led strategic partnerships, oversaw acquisitions, and worked closely with cross-functional teams spanning manufacturing, supply chain, product development, sales, and marketing. He guided the company through FDA and international regulatory approvals, quality management system compliance, and patent strategy, while helping scale innovative technologies.

In his litigation practice, Rosenau represents businesses in complex commercial disputes involving contracts, business torts, intellectual property, partnership and shareholder matters, real estate issues, and regulated products. He draws on extensive courtroom experience and an advanced law degree in trial advocacy to communicate persuasively in both business and adversarial settings.

"Ira interviewed me early in my career at Klehr Harrison, so welcoming him to RCCB feels very full circle," said Rubin, Partner and Chair of the thriving Family Law Group at RCCB. "He is a deeply collaborative lawyer with exceptional insight, and I'm excited about the impact he will have across the firm."

The firm also welcomes Erin Stottlemyer Gold and Thomas Kennedy as Counsel in its Corporate & Business Group, Samuel Gray as an associate in its Corporate & Business Group, and Sofia Villalobos Vega as an associate in its Business Restructuring & Bankruptcy and Litigation Group.

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. Serving clients across the Greater Philadelphia area, New York, Nashville, and beyond, we offer a seamless, integrated legal network tailored to your needs across diverse industries. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, RCCB, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.rccblaw.com/

SOURCE RCCB