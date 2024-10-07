Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Welcomes Jason A. Mandel as Partner in Real Estate Group

Seasoned real estate attorney brings 25 Years of transactional experience to strengthen RCCB's thriving practice

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC (RCCB), a law firm offering a distinctive combination of practical business acumen, legal expertise and entrepreneurial passion, is pleased to announce the addition of Jason A. Mandel as a Partner in its Real Estate Group. With over 25 years of extensive transactional experience, Mr. Mandel brings unparalleled acuity in commercial real estate, financial services, private equity, mergers and acquisitions, and business representation to the firm.

Mr. Mandel has a diverse and robust practice, regularly representing buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, lenders, borrowers, sponsors, and developers. His legal work spans a variety of complex commercial transactions, ensuring clients receive comprehensive and personalized legal counsel. Mr. Mandel's deep knowledge extends across various real estate asset classes, including multi-family properties, hotels, self-storage facilities, telecom/colocation facilities, and mixed-use developments, among others.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to RCCB and look forward to his contributions in our thriving real estate practice," said Hope J. Hammer, Partner at RCCB and Chair of the Real Estate Group. "His extensive experience and diverse skill set provides additional depth to our growing list of clients and allows us to expand our representation of owners, operators, developers, and lenders in our region and beyond."

In addition to his real estate knowledge, Mr. Mandel has a significant focus on commercial finance transactions. He is well-versed in representing both borrowers and lenders in structuring and negotiating complex financial agreements. His broad industry experience and hands-on approach make him a valuable asset to clients navigating intricate commercial deals.

"I've always had a 'team' mindset, which is central to how I approach my work, and I believe a key factor to my success," said Mr. Mandel. "For me, it's about being an integral part of my clients' respective teams, building strong, personal relationships with both my clients and colleagues. It's more than just transactions—it's about collaborating and driving toward a shared goal together. I'm excited to bring that mindset to RCCB and contribute to the collective success of our clients."

Prior to joining RCCB, Mr. Mandel was a partner at Armstrong Teasdale LLP where he played a key role in building the real estate practice for their East coast operations. Before that, he spent more than 20 years at boutique firm Kurtz and Partners.

"We are excited to have Jason join RCCB," said John E. Royer, Jr., Managing Partner of RCCB. "His collaborative approach and client-first mindset align perfectly with our firm's core values. We look forward to seeing the positive influence he will have on our team and the success of our clients."

About Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and businesspeople. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld can be found at rccblaw.com.

