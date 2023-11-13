Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld LLC Welcomes Two Business Professionals to Leadership Team

"We are delighted to welcome Gina and Amy to RCCB," said Managing Partner, John E. Royer, Jr. "Both roles are particularly important to helping our firm continue to thrive and enjoy long-term success." Post this

In a composite role that is new for RCCB, Ms. Nardo will be responsible for the overall financial reporting and management of the firm, as well as facilities, risk management and insurance, technology and other business functions. She commands more than 20 years of experience in domestic and international law firm financial management. Prior to joining RCCB, she served as CFO for Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby LLP. Before that, Ms. Nardo was Controller for Am Law 100 firms Cozen O'Connor and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP.

"I have been impressed with the firm's strong foundation, its client-centric focus and its entrepreneurial mindset," said Ms. Nardo. "RCCB is a well-respected and growing firm, and the innovative approach to advising clients was a main factor attracting me to this opportunity. I'm excited to bring my expertise and unique perspective to help drive further success."

Ms. Schaffer is a distinguished legal professional with a proven track record in marketing and business development. Prior to being named Director of Business Development at RCCB, Ms. Schaffer rose through the ranks at Fox Rothschild LLP ultimately earning the title of Assistant Director of Business Development Support.

"The firm's clear, thoughtful approach to client development and the practice of law sets it apart in the industry as evidenced by its exceptional growth," said Ms. Schaffer. "I look forward to advancing strategic business development initiatives and supporting our attorneys' continued efforts to deliver RCCB's brand of elevated client engagement."

RCCB empowers your ambition. We are attorneys who think and act like entrepreneurs and business people. We combine sophisticated, cost-effective legal counseling with the type of sound practical judgment that comes from hands-on business experience. We encourage entrepreneurial approaches and creative thinking, while maintaining the utmost in integrity and responsiveness. RCCB understands and delivers the advice that companies, business executives and investors, as well as individuals and their families, need to realize their hopes and goals. From offices in the Greater Philadelphia area and New York, RCCB serves clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Additional information about Royer Cooper Cohen Braunfeld is available at rccblaw.com.

