Rozie: The On-Demand Cleaning App Transforming Home Services and Going Global

From a startup in Malta to a global home services disruptor, Rozie is scaling fast with expansion plans across Europe and the U.S.

VALLETTA, Malta, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rozie's on-demand cleaning app makes booking a home cleaner as easy as scanning a QR code or ordering a taxi. A spotless home is now just a few taps away, thanks to Rozie, an on-demand cleaning service app that has quickly become a go-to platform for fast, reliable home and office cleaning. Launched in 2024 as the first service of its kind in Malta, Rozie has already connected thousands of customers with vetted cleaning professionals, making the process as effortless as hailing a cab or ordering a meal. The startup's user base is growing by 30% month-over-month, turning what began as a local proof-of-concept into a rapidly scaling business. Now, Rozie's team is setting its sights on global expansion – including plans to bring their modern home services revolution to the United States – all while maintaining the customer-first approach that defines the brand's voice.

Seamless On-Demand Cleaning at Consumers' Fingertip

Need a deep clean before guests arrive? Rozie makes it easy. Through a simple mobile app, users can book cleaning services for homes, flats, or office spaces. The booking experience is fast and effortless: enter a location, select a date and time, specify any extra service requirements, and within moments, multiple cleaners will send offers for the job. One Airbnb host noted that after requesting a cleaner, they received three offers within minutes and "recommended this app 100%."

Rozie eliminates the frustrations clients often face with traditional cleaning services—where calling around, negotiating by phone, or dealing with clunky websites is the norm. Even when a cleaner or company is reached, clients are often forced to adjust their schedules to match availability. Rozie flips that power dynamic: the client is in control. The time is chosen based on individual needs—not the other way around. Whether it's a next-day clean or something booked weeks in advance, Rozie ensures that convenience starts with control.

Rozie's app is packed with features designed for convenience and peace of mind. Users can customize each request by adding tasks like deep cleaning the fridge, oven, or windows. Pricing is shown up front with no hidden fees, and users can see ratings and reviews before hiring. Real-time updates and in-app chat allow for smooth coordination. Many first-time users highlight how easy it is to set up an account, view cleaner profiles, and schedule a clean within minutes.

Empowering Cleaners and Ensuring Quality Service

Rozie's innovation isn't just about customer convenience – it's also about empowering cleaners and raising standards

Over 120 cleaners and companies have already joined the platform. Everyone is thoroughly vetted to uphold high service standards. A dedicated recruitment team interviews applicants, checks backgrounds, and administers practical tests. Feedback is collected after each job and contributes to the cleaner's public rating.

To protect users, Rozie ensures all transactions are cashless and secure. Payments are processed through Stripe, and the platform never stores banking details. A 7-day payment protection policy offers extra peace of mind, while responsive customer support helps resolve issues quickly.

Rapid Growth and Proof of Concept Success

The platform has seen steady 30% monthly growth, fueled by organic word-of-mouth and repeat usage. More than 40 cleaners signed up during Rozie's early phase, supported by an operational team. With strong demand and an engaged user community, Rozie has clearly moved beyond the proof-of-concept phase and into rapid scaling.

Rozie is disrupting a stagnant industry that has long relied on outdated processes and inconvenient scheduling. By leveraging technology to place clients in control and create better working conditions for cleaners, Rozie has positioned itself at the forefront of a service revolution.

A Global Vision—and an Attractive Investment Opportunity

Rozie's team is preparing to scale internationally, with upcoming launches planned across Europe and the United States. The U.S. home services market—valued at over $40 billion—is a prime target.

This expansion isn't just about geography—it's about scale. Rozie's model is built to be as universal and scalable as platforms like Uber or Airbnb. In fact, investors are already seeing Rozie as a next-generation service platform with the potential to capture significant market share globally.

For investors, Rozie presents a compelling opportunity: a proven product with rapid growth, a loyal user base, scalable infrastructure, and a vision tailored to modern urban life. As it expands, Rozie is poised to become a dominant name in home services—blending automation, reliability, and customer empowerment into one sleek platform.

For partnerships or more info, visit https://rozie.app/ or email [email protected].

