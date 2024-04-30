RPAi Unveils Intelligent Humanoid Software Robots, Revolutionizing Office Work

In a landmark announcement today, RPAi introduced its latest innovation: Intelligent Humanoid Software Robots. This pioneering approach integrates the robust capabilities of leading Robotic Process Automation products with the advanced AI of Chat GPT, through Microsoft Azure AI Services. Designed to revolutionize the workplace, these robots are set to perform more than 40% of office work traditionally performed by humans, at a cost of less than $3 per hour, operating around the clock.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RPAi's Intelligent Humanoid Software Robots excel in executing workflows across finance and accounting (F&A), Human Resources, Logistics/Supply Chain, Operations, and Customer Support, significantly outperforming human counterparts. These robots can be swiftly onboarded and trained in a matter of days, thanks to RPAi's exclusive implementation methodology.