RPI Consultants Launches Yoga Vendor Portal: Simplifying Payment Exchange Details and Streamlining Supplier Communication

The Vendor Portal can be configured to integrate seamlessly with a business's ERP system, providing updates across related functional areas, such as finance, supply chain, and accounts payable. The platform also works with optical character recognition applications to track processing statuses and identify invoicing issues.

With Yoga Vendor Portal, users can more easily adhere to company/vendor policies, achieve greater procure-to-pay process efficiencies, and instantly share invoice details with vendors. Additionally, suppliers have the added benefit of being able to check the status of their payments, promoting greater transparency and faster inquiry resolution.

"The addition of Vendor Portal is a long time in the making, and we couldn't be more excited about the new functionality," Yoga Software Product Manager, Mason Auch said. "Client feedback is integral to our design and user experience strategy. Their insights drive our development process, helping us create software that fulfills their specific needs."

Vendor Portal is an extension of Yoga for FSM, which streamlines procure-to-pay operations by converting paper invoices into a digital format and enabling seamless one-touch processes. With self-learning AI and customizable dashboards, Yoga for FSM provides real-time insights and visibility into supplier liabilities.

The core platform, Yoga Flexible Software, helps organizations get more value out of their ERP systems, without the hassle of having to allocate resources for maintaining additional point solutions. By filling various ERP gaps, organizations can streamline their processes, optimize workflows, and strengthen customer relations.

Yoga's growing number of capabilities demonstrates RPI's commitment to better serving its clients' ERP needs. RPI's Yoga team will be demoing the SaaS platform at the IOFM Conference & Expo later this month.

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 25 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful. For more information on RPI, visit http://www.rpic.com.

Chris Arey, RPI Consultants, 240-506-2682, [email protected], www.rpic.com

Michaela Fallon, RPI Consultants, 610-360-9696, [email protected], www.rpic.com

