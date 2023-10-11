RPI Consultants Named one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for Third Consecutive Year

"While the move from 22nd to 21st may not seem substantial, it demonstrates our dedication to continuously improving our services to support medical centers, community hospitals, and integrated healthcare network systems across the country." Tweet this

RPI earned placement on this year's list by meeting several important criteria, including receiving positive feedback from its employees. As part of the assessment, Modern Healthcare conducted an extensive employee survey, allowing RPI workers the opportunity to share their experiences with the company firsthand. The results underscore RPI's commitment to fostering a workplace where employees can not only thrive, but also enjoy their professional journey.

After achieving the 21st position for Healthcare Suppliers in the list of 150, RPI's managing partner, Keith Wayland said, "We're thrilled to be recognized in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work 2023 list for the third year in a row." He added, "While the move from 22nd to 21st may not seem substantial, it demonstrates our dedication to continuously improving our services to support medical centers, community hospitals, and integrated healthcare network systems across the country."

Since 1999 RPI Consultants has been leading organizations, healthcare and beyond, through transformative ERP implementations and optimizations. For the past two decades, RPI has consistently supported the organizations that provide critical care to communities across the nation. Given the healthcare industry's focus on enhancing patient outcomes, RPI takes pride in being recognized as a reliable ally in the healthcare sector.

