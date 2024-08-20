RPI Consultants Solidifies its Partnership with Hyland to Continue Providing Advanced Content Automation Solutions

"This alliance underscores our expertise in content process automation and reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the broader ERP community," CPA Practice Director, Chad Tucker said. Post this

"The Hyland global partner community allows us to extend our intelligent content solutions to more customers and complement other product offerings," said Vice President of Sales at Hyland, Eric Miller. "With customers demanding better, seamless experiences, our solutions enable them to deliver exceptional experiences to those they serve. We're proud to welcome RPI Consultants' expertise to our growing roster of partners as we address customer pain points and identify new opportunities that support long-term success."

As a Hyland partner, RPI Consultants will benefit from:

Dedicated support by having access to industry experts that are available to assist throughout the process – from inception to implementation.

Exclusive training programs with flexible learning environments that can advance their technical knowledge and skills.

Marketing and content resources that are designed to support specific channels and regional teams.

"Over the years, RPI has successfully implemented Hyland software for members of the Infor and Epic communities, as well as other sectors," CPA Practice Director, Chad Tucker said. "This alliance underscores our expertise in content process automation and reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the broader ERP community."

Under the new partnership, RPI will continue offering Perceptive Content, formerly ImageNow, OnBase, and Brainware. Perceptive Content includes solutions for document management, electronic signatures, records and information management, and document composition. OnBase manages content, processes, and cases deployed on-premise or in the Hyland Cloud. And Brainware accurately sorts paper and electronic documents and seamlessly passes content to core business applications.

With extensive ERP experience, RPI's Hyland consultants seamlessly bridge the gap between organizations' content process automation applications and their related enterprise systems. For more information about RPI Consultants, visit http://www.rpic.com.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 25 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful.

About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading intelligent content solutions that empower customers to deliver exceptional experiences to the people they serve. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions connect systems and manage high volumes of diverse content to improve, accelerate and automate processes and workflows.

Chris Arey, RPI Consultants, (240) 506-2682, [email protected], www.rpic.com

