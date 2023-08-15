RPI Consultants Takes Workforce Management Practice to New Heights with Full-Service Delivery Capabilities

RPI Consultants, a leading ERP implementation and software firm, has expanded its Infor® Workforce Management (WFM) practice to offer full-service delivery capabilities, enhancing its client-focused approach across Infor solutions.

BALTIMORE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RPI Consultants, a leading ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm recently expanded its Infor® Workforce Management (WFM) practice to include full-service delivery solutions. RPI, an Infor Premier Alliance partner, is further developing the practice to holistically serve its clients' needs across the Infor product line.

To lead the initiative, RPI welcomed Randy Ellsworth, an accomplished consulting professional with over 30 years of domestic and international experience in software and WFM. Before joining RPI, Randy served as Senior Director of WFM at Infor, where he was responsible for building out WFM professional services and leading implementations, including for the first multi-tenant clients. Randy also managed an international team and oversaw a global client portfolio.

Since his arrival at RPI Consultants as senior director of WFM, Randy has recruited a talented group of consultants, including Max Fisk, Gulzar Kasam, Catherine Medina, and Christopher Scott. The practice is growing but already collectively has over 50 years of WFM experience. The newly established team solidifies RPI's position in the niche, but growing WFM market.

"The increasing challenges with recruiting and retaining talent underscore the importance of workforce visibility," Ellsworth said. "Employee self-service, flexibility in scheduling, and AI will play key roles in helping organizations succeed."

"Randy has built a team with some of the most talented and experienced consultants in the Infor WFM space," RPI Consultants' managing partner, Keith Wayland said. "Gulzar, Max, Catherine, and Chris are exactly what we need to begin offering full-service delivery capabilities. Many of our clients are already benefiting from the decades of expertise the team has."

RPI Consultants' WFM services help organizations empower their workforces through strategic planning, execution, and software analysis. Infor CloudSuite, on-premise, and stand-alone clients can all leverage RPI's WFM consulting services, which include assistance with employee time and attendance tracking, vertically specialized workforce scheduling, reporting and analytics, labor forecasting, and more.

The WFM practice will be discussing new capabilities and functionality within Infor's ERP system at HR Tech in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 10 to October 13. To learn more about RPI's revitalized WFM practice, visit http://www.rpic.com/solutions/infor/wfm/.

About RPI Consultants

RPI Consultants is an ERP implementation, optimization, and software firm with over 20 years of experience delivering best practices through technology, systems integration, and process redesign. As a premier Infor CloudSuite implementation partner, RPI prides itself on providing customers with the expertise and strategic thought leadership they need to be successful. For more information on RPI, visit http://www.rpic.com.

