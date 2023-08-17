RPM Dance Company: A Vibrant Addition to The Shops at Old York Village

"We believe that RPM Dance Company will flourish and contribute to the dynamic energy of the town center," stated Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. Tweet this

The studio will provide an extensive range of dance styles including ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, and acro. Additionally, RPM Dance Company offers a heartwarming Mommy & Me class, fostering a space for parents and their young ones to share the joy of dance. "Whether aspiring dancers seek recreational classes or aspire to join the competitive realm, RPM Dance Company offers a nurturing environment for growth and artistic expression," said Mancino.

RPM Dance Company has leased a spacious 2,350 sq. ft. suite in The Shops at Old York Village, which is conveniently situated amidst a lively neighborhood teeming with families and children. The studio's presence will contribute to the vibrant atmosphere of the Town Center, and Mancino envisions a symbiotic relationship with fellow tenants, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.

"We are proud to welcome RPM Dance Company to The Shops at Old York Village," stated Robert Adinolfi, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Properties. "Rachel Mancino's dedication to her craft and her commitment to the community align perfectly with our vision for this development. We believe that RPM Dance Company will flourish and contribute to the dynamic energy of the town center."

As the anticipation builds, RPM Dance Company is preparing for its official opening on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023. Prospective dancers and interested individuals are invited to register for the fall season by visiting the studio or exploring their offerings online at http://www.rpmdancecompany.com. For inquiries, please reach out to [email protected].

The celebration of RPM Dance Company's grand opening is forthcoming, and the studio is also excited to participate in the upcoming Harvest Festival in September. This marks the beginning of an exciting journey for RPM Dance Company, as they embark on a mission to inspire, uplift, and nurture the artistic spirit within their community.

To find out more information about the remaining available suites in this exciting mixed-use center, please click here: https://www.fennelly.com/properties/90-105-saddle-way/.

Since its creation more than 30 years ago, Renaissance Properties has evolved from a small real estate brokerage company to a multi-faceted real estate development firm and home builder with over 1,200 new homes and nearly 800,000 square feet of commercial space to its credit.

The dedicated team at Renaissance Properties works tirelessly to ensure quality, integrity and customer satisfaction in all its endeavors. With distinctive designs and accommodating layouts, new home buyers and tenants alike are delighted with the product offered by Renaissance Properties. To learn more, visit https://www.renaissanceprop.com/.

Brianna Veltre, Renaissance Properties, 732-292-2400, [email protected], https://www.renaissanceprop.com/

