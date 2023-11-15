RPM Healthcare Announces Integration with Leading EHR Provider

"After close collaboration with our client's healthcare providers, it was clear that seamless retrieval of remotely gathered patient data during office visits was crucial," said Fabrizio Gambino, President and CCO of RPM Healthcare. Post this

Key benefits of the RPM Healthcare and Epic integration include:

Enhanced interoperability: Facilitating the smooth exchange of medical records and patient data, reducing duplication, and improving accuracy.

Improved patient care: Streamlined access to real-time data ensures healthcare providers can make more informed decisions and deliver higher-quality care.

Increased efficiency: Reduced administrative overhead and manual data entry, allowing healthcare providers to focus on patient outcomes.

Seamless workflows: A unified platform that empowers healthcare professionals to work more efficiently and collaborate seamlessly.

Data security: Maintaining the highest standards of data protection and patient privacy to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

"After close collaboration with our client's healthcare providers, it was clear that seamless retrieval of remotely gathered patient data during office visits was crucial," said Fabrizio Gambino, President and CCO of RPM Healthcare. "Working in tandem with our client's IT team, we swiftly integrated real-time data into patient charts, allowing for more accurate and timely diagnoses and treatment planning."

This announcement follows a successful integration with athenahealth's EHR earlier this year. Both integrations are currently available to all RPM Healthcare clients through the RPM365 platform. RPM Healthcare is committed to providing exceptional customer support and training to ensure a smooth transition for its users.

For more information about the RPM Healthcare and EHR integration options, please visit rpmhealthcare.com or contact us at [email protected].

About RPM Healthcare

RPM Healthcare provides comprehensive digital health solutions that enable providers to extend patient care beyond the office, enhancing the patient experience and improving clinical outcomes. For more information, visit rpmhealthcare.com.

About Epic

Epic develops software to help people get well, help people stay well, and help future generations be healthier. Epic is a trademark of Epic Systems Corporation. Visit www.epic.com/about.

