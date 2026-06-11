RPOA AI Task Force Shares Initial Findings on the Impact of AI on Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

"The Task Force exists to give our community the insights and guidance they need to be future-ready, and to replace uncertainty about AI with a practical understanding of how it affects our business models, our value proposition, and the way we deliver." - Kim Davis, AI Task Force Chair Post this

The RPOA AI Impact & Innovation Task Force introduced a five-stage AI maturity framework for recruitment process outsourcing providers (RPOs). Zach Chertok, Task Force member and Human Capital Management Analyst at IDC, worked with the broader Task Force to map RPO providers across the RPO's AI maturity framework. His insights showed that:

About 22% of RPOs are laggards with little structured AI use.

About 40% are running early experiments, making this the largest group.

About 29% have reached functional adoption with specific, documented use cases.

About 7% have integrated AI across their delivery model.

About 2% are AI native, using AI to orchestrate process and engagement.

The data also showed that fewer than 7% of RPO providers are resisting AI, even as client demand accelerates. The analysis cited a 93% likelihood that clients are pushing for AI in recruiting and that providers using only basic AI automation are highly likely to be leaving value on the table for those clients. The Task Force reframed industry caution as a question of readiness and pacing rather than refusal.

The Role of AI Impact and Innovation Task Force

Established in late 2025, the Task Force was created to provide guidance on AI transformation for RPO providers and to reduce uncertainty about how AI will affect the way RPO firms operate. The group is chaired by Kim Davis, a member of the RPOA Advisory Board, and includes 13 active members representing large, mid-size, and small RPO providers, talent acquisition consultants, human capital analysts, and AI provider organizations.

"The Task Force is a platform for discovery, analysis, and practitioner-led future thinking," said Lamees Abourahma, CEO of RPOA. "It is our association's commitment to leading the RPO industry through AI-driven transformation."

Operation and What's Next

The Task Force meets virtually twice a month to examine both the short and long-term effects of AI on the RPO industry, including:

The impact of AI on RPO business models, value proposition, pricing, and margins.

How AI will change the RPO delivery model over the next two to three years.

New value-added service offerings made possible by AI.

Emerging client expectations, ethical considerations, and the governance required for responsible AI use.

"Our goal is to help RPO providers prepare for and capitalize on AI-driven transformation," said Kim Davis, Chair of the RPOA AI Impact and Innovation Task Force. "The Task Force exists to give our community the insights and guidance they need to be future-ready, and to replace uncertainty about AI with a practical understanding of how it affects our business models, our value proposition, and the way we deliver."

Since March, the Task Force has been publishing executive briefings summarizing its findings via the association's AI and the Future of RPO resource page, with plans to publish a comprehensive position paper later this year. The Task Force will also present the findings at the 2026 RPOA Annual Conference, scheduled for October 18-20 in Chicago.

Read more here.

About RPOA

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) is the leading authority for the Recruitment Process Outsourcing industry and a trusted convener for its community. Guided by its core values—Honesty, Innovation, Relationships, Excellence, and Stewardship (HIRES)—RPOA operates with integrity while fostering community, innovation, responsible AI adoption, and scalable, future-ready talent solutions. RPOA is THE PLACE TO GO FOR RPO™. Learn more at https://www.rpoassociation.org/

Media Contact

Lamees Abourahma, Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA), 1 8046384448, [email protected], https://www.rpoassociation.org

SOURCE Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA)