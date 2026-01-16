RPOA Unveils Bold 2028 Vision to Lead Foresight and Innovation for the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Industry

"By setting shared standards, publishing rigorous insights, and fostering collaboration across the ecosystem, RPOA is helping define the future of recruitment process outsourcing with foresight, integrity, and practical impact." Post this

This leadership role is increasingly critical as organizations turn to external recruiting partners to address complex hiring challenges, particularly shortages in specialized and scarce skills across technology, healthcare, engineering, and AI. With nearly three-quarters of U.S. workers planning to remain in their current roles, according to Gartner, access to passive talent, sophisticated skills-based assessment, and market intelligence has become essential.

Central to this strategic plan is the RPOA's evolving role as both the Trusted Convener and the Leading Authority for the global recruitment process outsourcing ecosystem. "By setting shared standards, publishing rigorous insights, and fostering collaboration across the ecosystem, RPOA is helping define the future of recruitment process outsourcing with foresight, integrity, and practical impact," said Pam Verhoff, President at Advanced RPO and Chair at the RPOA Advisory Board.

"Organizations are facing a talent landscape defined by uncertainty, rapid technological change, and persistent skills gaps," said Lamees Abourahma, CEO of the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association. "Our 2028 vision positions the RPOA as the place where the industry comes together to make sense of what's next. It is grounded in data, informed by practitioners and buyers, and focused on practical solutions that elevate the role of RPO as a strategic partner in workforce planning and execution."

Looking ahead to 2028, the RPOA will focus on fueling AI literacy and responsible adoption, expanding global engagement, and achieving ambitious revenue and membership growth to support long-term resilience. The association will continue to invest in scalable governance, AI-enabled operations, and a collaborative culture rooted in community over competition.

Together, these priorities position the RPOA as the home of RPO, THE PLACE TO GO FOR RPO™, and the essential partner for those shaping the future of recruitment process outsourcing, ethically, strategically, and globally.

About the Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA)

The Recruitment Process Outsourcing Association (RPOA) is the leading global association dedicated to advancing recruitment process outsourcing as a strategic talent solution. Through research, thought leadership, community building, and industry collaboration, the RPOA supports RPO providers, global talent leaders, and technology partners in shaping the future of talent acquisition.

