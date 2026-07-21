R&R Contracting Utilities Unveils New Brand Identity and Formalizes Two-Practice Service Framework

R&R Contracting Utilities, a minority-certified workforce partner serving general contractors across the Mid-Atlantic.

OLNEY, Md., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R&R Contracting Utilities, a minority-certified workforce partner serving general contractors across the Mid-Atlantic, today unveiled a new brand identity and a formally defined service framework. The rollout introduces a refreshed wordmark, a structured visual system, and two clearly designated service practices — Workforce Solutions and Traffic Control & Flagging — that reflect how R&R actually delivers work in the field.

"Our work is direct, disciplined, and measurable — and our brand should feel the same way," said Jennifer DiPietro, President of R&R Contracting Utilities. "General contractors hire us because our crews show up ready, our certifications hold up to scrutiny, and our people stay on the job until it's finished. This identity is built to reflect that reality."

Alongside the new identity, R&R is formalizing two distinct service practices.

Workforce Solutions delivers certified crews embedded directly into general contractor projects. R&R provides laborers and operators on a time and material basis for heavy highway construction, water main repair, sewer construction and pipe bursting, tunnel crossings, waterline cleaning, and demolition work. Crews integrate under the GC's direction and help meet local minority participation requirements without adding execution risk.

Traffic Control & Flagging delivers turnkey work-zone management end-to-end. Services include traffic control management, work zone traffic management, highway traffic labor, pedestrian management, temporary signage and road markings, and night work lighting. R&R is the responsible provider from setup through breakdown.

R&R's certifications — SBE, DBE, and WBE — remain central to how the company serves its market. Rather than treating diversity participation as a compliance box, R&R positions it as a strategic advantage for general contractors: crews arrive field-ready, credentialed, and aligned to the participation requirements embedded in public and private infrastructure contracts across Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

About R&R Contracting Utilities

R&R Contracting Utilities is a minority-certified workforce partner delivering experienced, certified crews to general contractors across the Mid-Atlantic. The firm operates in two practices — WorkforceSolutions for utility and heavy construction staffing, and Traffic Control & Flagging for turnkey work-zone management — and serves markets including water and sewer utility construction, road and highway construction, and infrastructure sitework. R&R maintains DBE and WBE certifications and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland. Learn more at randrcontracting.com.

Media Contact

Richard DiPietro II, R&R Contracting Utilities, 1 301.774.1691, [email protected], www.randrcontracting.com

SOURCE R&R Contracting Utilities