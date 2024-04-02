R.S. Andrews Services Receives Excellence Award from Lennox® Industries

"To win the Circle of Excellence Award, a dealer must exhibit effective business practices, consistent sales growth, commitment to excellent customer service and relentless training," said Dari Payrow, President. We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award." Post this

Lennox Industries, a trusted HVAC brand for over 125 years, awarded R.S. Andrews Services the Lennox Circle of Excellence Award. This prestigious honor recognizes the top 45 Lennox dealerships in North America for outstanding accomplishments and exemplary customer service.

"Earning the Circle of Excellence Award emphasizes R.S. Andrews Services' progress as a leading provider of residential comfort systems, indicated by their consistent sales growth and exemplary customer service," said Gary Bedard, EVP & President, Lennox Residential Heating and Cooling.

Established in 1968, R.S. Andrews Services employs over 200 people and services The Greater Atlanta areas and Savannah in the State of Georgia as well as Bluffton, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island in the Low Country of South Carolina.

"To win the Circle of Excellence Award, a dealer must exhibit effective business practices, consistent sales growth, commitment to excellent customer service and relentless training," said Dari Payrow, President. We are honored to be recognized with this prestigious award."

A worldwide leader in home comfort, Lennox offers its award-wining air conditioning and heating products through a network of more than 7,000 dealers throughout North America. Providing some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, including the first ultra-low emissions furnace and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative HVAC and indoor air quality products.

To find out more about how R.S. Andrews Services can help you with your home's heating, cooling and indoor air quality needs, call 770-454-1800 or visit www.rsandrews.com or www.gorsandrews.com .

Media Contact

Public Relations, RS Andrews Services, 1 770-454-1800, [email protected], www.rsandrews.com

SOURCE RS Andrews Services