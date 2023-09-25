RS Will Wealth Management Welcomes Ashli Regan to Growing Team

With addition of Ashli, RS Will Wealth Management continues mission of providing world-class service and wholistic financial planning to clients
FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS Will Wealth Management proudly announces the addition of Ashli Regan, Associate – Client Service, to its growing team. The addition of Ashli grants RS Will Wealth Management to further its mission of providing unparalleled, personalized client service and wholistic financial planning to its clients.
Ashli joins the firm after spending 5 years between Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley and will provide clients with the same world-class service RS Will Wealth Management prides itself on.
She shared "I look forward to deepening my relationship with clients as I get to know each of them on personal level", and added, "I appreciate fulfilling and even anticipating a client's needs while understanding their individual goals, which is at the core of how this team operates."
In addition to receiving her bachelor's degree from University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, Ashli has also earned her Securities Industry Essentials (SIE®) certification and both Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.
Ashli resides in Frederick with her husband, Sean, and is an avid runner having completed eight half-marathons in six states.
RS Will Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm based in Frederick, Maryland offering an unwavering commitment and interactive approach to wholistic financial planning for individuals, families, businesses and organizations throughout the United States.
Recognitions:
2021 & 2022 Best Financial Planning Firm – awarded by Frederick News Post
2022 Best Financial Planning Firm Finalist – awarded by Frederick Magazine
2022 Ascend Award for Innovation – awarded by Kestra Financial
Media Contact
Pamela Francis, RS Will Wealth Management, 301.360.4477, [email protected], https://www.rswill.com/
SOURCE RS Will Wealth Management
Share this article