RS Will Wealth Management Welcomes Ashli Regan to Growing Team

She shared "I look forward to deepening my relationship with clients as I get to know each of them on personal level", and added, "I appreciate fulfilling and even anticipating a client's needs while understanding their individual goals, which is at the core of how this team operates."

In addition to receiving her bachelor's degree from University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland, Ashli has also earned her Securities Industry Essentials (SIE®) certification and both Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

Ashli resides in Frederick with her husband, Sean, and is an avid runner having completed eight half-marathons in six states.

RS Will Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm based in Frederick, Maryland offering an unwavering commitment and interactive approach to wholistic financial planning for individuals, families, businesses and organizations throughout the United States.

Recognitions:

2021 & 2022 Best Financial Planning Firm – awarded by Frederick News Post

2022 Best Financial Planning Firm Finalist – awarded by Frederick Magazine

2022 Ascend Award for Innovation – awarded by Kestra Financial

