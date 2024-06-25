RS Will Wealth Management Welcomes Eric. M. Johnson, Financial Advisor

Eric brings over 12 years of industry experience to the team.

FREDERICK, Md., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS Will Wealth Management proudly welcomes the addition of Eric M. Johnson, Financial Advisor, to its firm. Eric has over 12 years of industry experience advocating for affluent clients and their families while delivering personalized, tailored solutions addressing each client's specific needs.

Eric began his career at Wells Fargo in 2010, working as a licensed banker in connection with multiple investment advisors. In 2014, Eric transitioned to Wealth Management at BB&T (now Truist Bank) as a Wealth Advisor serving as a relationship manager for high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners. At RS Will Wealth Management, Eric continues to lead with planning and to be his client's first contact for any financial need.

Eric dedicates much of his time to the local youth as a football, baseball, and basketball coach as he enjoys mentoring young athletes in his community. Eric has served on the planning committee of The Fore the Kids Charity Golf Tournament. This event raises funds for the YMCA of Frederick County's Annual Campaign which supports programs for children, young adults, and their families.

Bill Coffey, Partner and Wealth Management Advisor of RS Will Wealth Management states, "We are proud to welcome Eric to the firm; his experience and passion for his client's financial well-being makes him an ideal fit."

RS Will Wealth Management is an independent financial firm based in Frederick, Maryland. Its team of financial professionals offers an unwavering commitment and interactive approach to financial planning when you need it most.

Media Contact

Pamela Francis, RS Will Wealth Management, 301.360.4477, [email protected], www.RSWill.com

SOURCE RS Will Wealth Management