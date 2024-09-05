RS21 Announces Brady Key as its Chief Technology Officer

New Mexico Technology Leader Poised to Advance New Phase of AI and Data Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RS21, a leading data science company headquartered in New Mexico, is excited to announce the promotion of Brady Key as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a proven background in technology leadership and innovation, Key will play a pivotal role in advancing RS21's mission to deliver data-driven solutions that improve resilience across industries and communities.

Promoted to CTO after serving as RS21 Director of Software Development, Key has been instrumental in leveraging RS21's cutting-edge data science and analytics capabilities to develop applications and architect platforms that help organizations make better, faster decisions. He brings over a decade of experience in software engineering, with a proven track record of leading technical teams and effectively aligning data and technology solutions with business needs.

"I'm very proud to continue breaking new ground with RS21's incredible team, where we bring together a unique blend of data science, engineering, design, creative problem-solving and craftsmanship," said Key. "Our team isn't just about deploying technology; it's about understanding the problems we're solving and working closely with our customers to deliver practical, innovative and meaningful solutions. I'm excited to help shape our strategy, knowing our work has real impact on people."

Key's leadership is underscored by his commitment to nurturing talent and creating a dynamic environment that emphasizes craftsmanship and quality.

"Brady's passion for continuous learning and adaptability makes him the ideal choice to guide our technology vision and deliver groundbreaking solutions that harness the power of data, AI and machine learning," said Charles Rath, RS21 president and CEO. "He empowers our diverse team of experts to bring their strengths to the table to tackle the most pressing challenges facing our customers and their communities, creating solutions that build trust and resilience into every project."

In addition to Key's efforts at RS21 where he leads project and product teams across the company's portfolio, he has extensive experience working with national laboratories, including serving on the Satellite Monitoring Systems & Technology Center Software Development Team at Sandia National Laboratories. His professional achievements and contributions to the community were recognized earlier this year when he was named a 40 Under 40 honoree by Albuquerque Business First.

About RS21

RS21 is a rapidly growing data science company that uses artificial intelligence, design, data engineering and modern software development methods to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions that positively impact the world. Our innovative solutions are insightful, intuitive, inspiring and intellectually honest. With teams in Albuquerque, NM and Washington, DC and distributed throughout the United States, RS21 is an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company three years in a row and a Fast Company Best Workplace for Innovators.

We help clients achieve programmatic goals, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and maximize productivity using our comprehensive suite of mature technologies and methodologies that focus on human-centered AI and data analytics. By seamlessly integrating data and harnessing the power of AI and machine learning, we can reveal actionable insights at hyper speed. We navigate complex data issues in the fields of healthcare, defense, safety, urban planning, energy, cyber, land use, climate, disaster preparedness, disaster recovery, space, and social equity. For more information, visit http://www.rs21.io.

Media Contact

Natalie Sommer, RS21, 1 (505) 314 2141, [email protected], https://rs21.io

SOURCE RS21